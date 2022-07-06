Boris Johnson resignation watch - what happens next?

Boris Johnson is under enormous pressure from Conservative MPs to resign as prime minister of the UK.

While reshuffling his team late on Wednesday night, he was still insisting he would stay on despite ministers telling him that his time as leader is up.

Mr Johnson also suffered the indignity of dozens of ministers and aides quitting within 24 hours of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigning.

Can he stay on?

Mr Johnson is not known as "Teflon" without good reason. He continues to defy conventional wisdom by surviving scandals that would have brought down most other politicians.

It is possible that he can maintain enough support from his team of ministers and backbenchers to limp on, but it seems unlikely that position would last long.

Will the Conservatives force him out?

The 1922 Committee of backbenchers, which just last month passed a motion of confidence in the prime minister, has begun voting for a new make-up, and could change its rules on the period within which a second vote could be held.

Currently, the prime minister is safe from another vote for 12 months, but the extreme level of dissatisfaction in the party makes it likely that they will rip up the rules to speed up his departure

What if he resigns?

If Mr Johnson bows to inevitable pressure and steps down, it is likely he would agree to stay on as leader of a caretaker government while a replacement is found.

The Conservative Party would then hold a leadership election, a process that would be expected to take several weeks. During this time all government ministers would probably remain in their positions.

How did it come to this?

After suffering 38 resignations from his government over 24 hours, the Tory leader's tenure in Number 10 Downing Street was hanging by a thread, three years after being elected prime minister.

Mr Johnson, known for his rule-breaking nature, has in recent months been dogged by scandals.

After weathering storms, his admission this week that he knew about a sexual allegation made against Chris Pincher’s when he appointed him to his government was too much to bear for even loyal Tory MPs.

Will he stop being an MP?

His resignation could spell the end of his political career at the age of 58, although party leaders can choose to remain as MPs in the House of Commons.

Any Conservative MP is eligible to run to replace Mr Johnson as party leader. The winner of the leadership race becomes prime minister, without the need for a national election.

What happens then?

MPs would take part in a series of votes to whittle down the leadership contenders to the final two, before the pair go through a ballot of the 200,000 signed-up members of the Tory party.

The final two are likely to be, like Mr Johnson, staunch Brexiteers. Rishi Sunak, Sajid Javid, Penny Mordaunt, Nadhim Zahawi, Liz Truss and Dominic Raab are among the senior Tories expected to throw their names into the hat.

The length of the contest is determined by the executive of the 1922 Committee in conjunction with the Conservative Party board.

Given the current timeframe, the next leader of the Tories and the country could be expected before the end of August if Mr Johnson admits the game is up.

