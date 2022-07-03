British Army says its Twitter and YouTube accounts were hacked

The British Army said its Twitter and YouTube accounts were hacked on Sunday.

As of 6pm local time, the @BritishArmy handle, which is verified by Twitter, had retweeted a number of posts promoting non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its timeline.

The army YouTube account had been renamed “Ark Invest” and showed several video relating to cryptocurrency.

“We are aware of a breach of the army's Twitter and YouTube accounts and an investigation is under way,” an army representative said.

“We take information security extremely seriously and are resolving the issue. Until the investigation is complete, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

The army's Twitter feed currently has 362,000 followers, while the YouTube channel has 177,000 subscribers.

British Army Twitter account @BritishArmy appears to have been hacked pic.twitter.com/41HPtSeln1 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) July 3, 2022

The hack comes after the army launched a recruitment drive with a video featuring robots.

The campaign, called Nothing Can Do What A Soldier Can Do, contains the message that humans, not machines, are the soldiers of the future.

A one-minute video advert uses CGI software to create a dystopian future where a robotic soldier scouts a conflict zone.

The ending shows that while technology is important, only soldiers can make instinctive decisions on the ground in such circumstances.