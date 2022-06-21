Rail strikes: UK grinds to a halt with largest rail walkout in a generation

UK workers faced a return to 'work from home' today as the worst rail strikes in 30 years took place, crippling the rail network and leaving stations deserted.

Usually busy stations such as London Euston were empty except for picket lines by union members early today, with the start of severely limited services delayed until 7.30am, with just a tiny fraction of the usual crowds of commuters present.

Little more than two dozen people were present during what would normally be rush hour.

Only a fifth of trains are running, half of lines are closed, and the network will be shut down at 6.30pm.

Much of Britain will have no passenger trains for the entire day, including most of Scotland and Wales, the whole of Cornwall and Dorset, and places such as Chester, Hull, Lincoln and Worcester.

The National Rail Enquiries website has stopped working.

READ MORE Boris Johnson and Prince Charles face awkward Commonwealth encounter in Africa

Passengers attempting to use the service to find out what trains are running during the rail strike are being shown a message stating: “500 Internal Server Error”.

Last-ditch talks failed to resolve the bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, with all sides blaming each other for the lack of progress.

Around 40,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators have walked out.

Strikes are also planned for Thursday and Saturday, which will effectively create a standstill all week.

London Underground services are also suspended on the vast majority of lines today due to a walk out by workers.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said ministers would change the law to minimise disruption from strikes by requiring a certain level of service to be run and enabling the use of agency workers.

He told Sky News: “We are going to ensure that the law is firmly on the passengers’ side.”

He added that the industrial action is “taking us back to the bad old days of union strikes” as he vowed to “push on” with reforms of the sector.

Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said that the plan to use agency staff was not the solution, but the strike risked damaging the rail industry by encouraging people to work from home once more soon after they were encouraged to return to their offices post-Covid.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch on a picket line outside Euston station in London. PA

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch declared on Sky News that there are no agency workers available or capable of doing the jobs of high-skilled train staff. He pledged to bring his workers out on strike again until the dispute is settled.

He called for co-ordinated campaigning "to redress the imbalances in society".

“Working people are crying out for leadership and directions… the trade unions will make a difference," he said.

RMT union pickets, who had been out since around 6am, were posted at all the main entrances to Birmingham New Street station, as well as outside the city’s eye-catching concrete signal box in nearby Navigation Street.

There was some visible support from the public, with a handful of drivers beeping horns, however most people on their way to work in the city centre merely glanced at the picket lines before carrying on.

Impact of strikes

This week’s strikes will cause travel misery for millions.

Pupils and parents are being urged to make an alternative plan for getting to school for A-level and GCSE exams.

Motorists were warned to expect a surge in traffic as train passengers switch to road transport.

The AA predicted that the worst affected roads are likely to be main motorway arteries, as well as rural and suburban areas.

About half of Great Western Railway’s trains due to serve Castle Cary in Somerset, carrying revellers to the Glastonbury Festival between Wednesday and Friday, are cancelled.

On the issue of public sector pay, the Prime Minister and Chancellor are expected to argue discipline and restraint are key now to manage inflationary pressures downwards.

“We have a responsibility to tackle inflation and stop it becoming entrenched,” Downing Street said.

A passenger walks through a near empty Birmingham New Street station. PA

“To do this we must ensure that pay settlements are sensible and do not scramble to match inflation, and as a result drive up prices as the cost of goods and service increase to incorporate pay rises.”

The Bank of England last week forecast inflation was set to hit 11 per cent in the autumn as it hiked interest rates to 1.25 per cent – the fifth successive rise.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who underwent a sinus operation under general anaesthetic yesterday, is expected to say ahead of a Cabinet meeting that unions are “harming the very people they claim to be helping”.

He is set to accuse unions of “driving away commuters who ultimately support the jobs of rail workers”, while also hitting businesses across the country.

He will say: “Too high demands on pay will also make it incredibly difficult to bring to an end the current challenges facing families around the world with rising costs of living.

“Now is the time to come to a sensible compromise for the good of the British people and the rail workforce.

“It is right that we reward our hard-working public sector workers with a pay rise, but this needs to be proportionate and balanced.

The picket line outside Dover Priory Station, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike. PA

“Sustained higher levels of inflation would have a far bigger impact on people’s pay packets in the long run, destroying savings and extending the difficulties we’re facing for longer.”

It comes after the chief secretary to the Treasury called for “public-sector pay discipline” and “collective society-wide responsibility” in order to prevent a 1970s-style wage-price spiral.

What's been offered?

Mr Lynch said Network Rail had offered a 2 per cent pay rise with the possibility of a further 1 per cent later dependent on efficiency savings.

He told BBC’s Newsnight that Network Rail had “escalated” the dispute during Monday’s talks, saying: “They have issued me a letter saying that there are going to be redundancies starting from July 1.

“So rather than trying to come to an agreement in this dispute, they’ve escalated it by giving us formal notice of redundancy amongst our Network Rail members.”

Travellers stand outside the closed entrance to the Gatwick Express train service at Victoria Station in London. Reuters

He warned the dispute could continue for months, adding: “It is clear that the Tory Government, after slashing £4bn of funding from National Rail and Transport for London, has now actively prevented a settlement to this dispute.

“The rail companies have now proposed pay rates that are massively under the relevant rates of inflation, coming on top of the pay freezes of the past few years.

“At the behest of the Government, companies are also seeking to implement thousands of job cuts and have failed to give any guarantee against compulsory redundancies.”

Passengers attempt to board a bus outside Victoria Station, in London. Reuters

The Department for Transport disputed Mr Lynch’s clams, adding that it has cost taxpayers about £600 per household to keep the railway running during the coronavirus pandemic.

Agency workers to keep country running

Mr Shapps expanded on the plan to change the law so firms could bring in agency workers to minimise disruption from strikes.

He told Sky News: “What we will do in the future is we’ll make sure we’ve put in some additional protections in place for the travelling public, for example through minimal service levels.

“That would mean on a day like today a certain level of service would still have to be run and through changes to allow for transferable workers, that’s a much quicker change we could take.

“For future strikes, both in this current but also for other strikes, we are going to ensure that the law is firmly on the passengers side. One of the ways is through transferable skills, or agency workers, as you call it.

Crowds of passengers get off a train at Waterloo Station in London. Reuters

“And there are a number of other technical changes we can make to union laws to make sure the public is always protected.”

He said he does not meet with unions, as he described calls for him to join them round the negotiating table as a “stunt”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I don’t typically meet with them because it’s a red herring. If I thought there was a one in a million chance it would make a slightest bit of difference of course I would do so at the drop of the hat.

“The reality is they’re using it as a camouflage for the fact they’ve walked out of the talks that they should be in with their employers.

“I don’t meet with them because that’s the job of the employers and the employers do meet with them and this is a stunt by the trade unions.

“What they need to do is come back into the negotiation today with Network Rail, with the train operating companies, and carry on negotiations and get this thing fixed, that’s what needs to happen and the rest of it, I’m afraid, is a distraction, which you’re falling for.”