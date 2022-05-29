UK households warned to expect power cuts this winter

Households across the UK face blackouts this winter due to Russia’s war in Ukraine, ministers have been warned.

As the UK looks at ways to boost energy supplies and extend the life of coal and nuclear power stations, officials across Whitehall say there could be gas shortages in the UK if Russia cuts supplies to the EU.

Under plans drawn up by government, electricity could have to be rationed for up to six million homes at the start of next year, mostly at peaks in the morning and evening.

This may cause energy prices to rise again and leave GDP lower than forecast for years to come.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has approached the owners of Britain’s three remaining coal-fired power stations and asked them to stay open, despite plans to close them in September and phase them out entirely by 2024 to reduce emissions.

Hinkley Point B, a nuclear power station in Somerset, could also be given an 18-month extension. The plant was due to be decommissioned this summer as it is nearly 50 years old.

Although Britain buys just four per cent of its gas from Russia, the EU relies on it for 40 per cent of its supplies. Member states have continued to pay Russia hundreds of millions of euros a day since the start of the Ukraine invasion.

Under plans considering the worst-case scenario it is understood that there are concerns around Norwegian imports of gas, on which Britain is reliant. Available supplies could more than halve because of increased EU demand.

The UK also imports liquefied natural gas, which is brought into Britain by tankers. These supplies could also halve because of greater competition.

In this photo illustration a domestic electric kettle emits steam and vapour next to a hot water bottle on February 07, 2022 in Knutsford, United Kingdom. Getty

The model outlined by Whitehall assumes that Britain will receive no imports of gas from “interconnectors” in the Netherlands and Belgium as both countries face their own emergencies.

Britain would then be forces to introduce its own gas emergency plans, which would lead to the closure of gas-fired power stations. Heavy industrial users reliant on gas would also be told to stop using it.

The closure of the plants would lead to a shortage of electricity, forcing the government to ration usage. It would be turned off on weekdays at peak times in the morning, between 7am and 10am, and in the evenings, between 4pm and 9pm. Gas supply to homes would be unaffected.

Should Russia cut off its gas to the EU entirely, officials have drawn up an even bleaker strategy. Energy blackouts could start in December on both weekdays and weekends and last for three months.

The government is in talks with Centrica about reopening a natural gas storage facility off the east coast of England, with more than £1 billion ($1.3bn) of subsidies. It was closed in 2017 after being deemed too costly to maintain.

The government is concerned that gas prices will remain high into next year as the war in Ukraine becomes more entrenched.

Last week Rishi Sunak announced a £21 billion ($26bn) support package to limit the impact of price rises this October, but has not ruled out taking further action next year.

Hinkley Point A and B nuclear power stations. Reuters

Boris Johnson reportedly opened the cabinet meeting last week by asking ministers: “How many of you actually remember the 1970s?”

The prime minister was referring to a time when miners picketed power stations in a pay dispute, leading to mass blackouts and forcing businesses to close.

Edward Heath, the Conservative prime minister, introduced the three-day week in December 1973 to preserve stocks of coal.

Nearly all businesses had to limit their electricity use to three days a week and were banned from operating for long hours on those days.

“As a responsible government it is right that we plan for every single extreme scenario, however unlikely. Britain is well prepared for any supply disruptions. Unlike EU countries, our North Sea gas reserves are being pumped out at full pelt, Norwegian rigs are directly connected into the UK, and we have the second-largest LNG import infrastructure in Europe — whereas Germany has none. Given the EU’s historic dependence on Putin’s gas, the winter could be very hard for countries on the Continent,” a Whitehall source said.