UK will not shy away from taking action on Northern Ireland Protocol, says Truss

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is pushing for the Northern Ireland Protocol to be reformed, saying the UK will not “shy away” from taking action.

Ms Truss has been in negotiations with the EU for months and says that some of the ideas put forward during discussions on the post-Brexit treaty would “take us backwards”.

She also argued against introducing “more checks, paperwork and disruption”.

Under EU proposals suggested in October, trading arrangements could worsen and everyday items could disappear from shop shelves in Northern Ireland, said the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which came second in last week’s Assembly elections in Northern Ireland, warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson that it would not nominate a deputy first minister to form an executive until “decisive action is taken on the protocol”.

“The current EU proposals fail to properly address the real issues affecting Northern Ireland,” Ms Truss said.

“Prices have risen, trade is being badly disrupted, and the people of Northern Ireland are subject to different laws and taxes than those over the Irish Sea, which has left them without an executive and poses a threat to peace and stability.

“Our preference has always been for a negotiated solution but we will not shy away from taking action to stabilise the situation in Northern Ireland if solutions cannot be found.”

Expand Autoplay Votes are counted in the Northern Ireland Assembly elections at the Ulster University campus in Jordanstown. Getty Images

To highlight the impact full implementation of the protocol could have, Foreign Office officials said that if grace periods in the “sausage wars” were not in place then Lincolnshire sausages and other chilled meats from Britain would need a veterinary certificate to enter Northern Ireland.

The department quoted figures suggesting that at least 200 retailers in Britain have stopped delivering to customers in Northern Ireland amid increased trade friction.

The Foreign Office said full protocol controls would also provide powers to search people’s bags for food, such as ham sandwiches, on departure from the ferry to Northern Ireland.

Pet owners would need to pay up to £280 ($345) for certificates and vaccinations for their pets to go on holiday in the UK, the department said.

The UK government has lamented that some VAT cuts cannot be applied to Northern Ireland as the protocol means EU rates still apply there for goods.

The March spring statement measure announced by British Chancellor Rishi Sunak to expand VAT relief for energy-saving material cannot be applied in Northern Ireland, officials said.

Ms Truss’s latest comments follow reports that she is set to move to discard large portions of the protocol after giving up on Brexit negotiations with the EU.

The Foreign Office on Tuesday said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic had “made clear” in a call to Ms Truss last week that the EU “did not have, and in his view would never have, a mandate to renegotiate the protocol” or to go beyond existing proposals.

Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic welcomes British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to an EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement joint committee in Brussels on February 21. AFP

The Times reported that officials working for Ms Truss have drawn up draft legislation to unilaterally remove the need for checks on all goods being sent from Britain for use in Northern Ireland — a breach of the treaty negotiated by Mr Johnson in 2019.

The move has reportedly triggered an internal row among senior ministers, but House of Commons leader Mark Spencer said the UK government could not rule out needing to suspend parts of the protocol if reform talks were not entered into by the bloc.

Asked on BBC Radio 4 whether the UK would not “act unilaterally” on the protocol, Mr Spencer replied: “I’m certainly not ruling that out.

“I think at some point in the future, if the EU won’t come to the table and won’t help us solve the challenges that Northern Ireland is facing, then we will have to look at what we can do as a UK government.”

Mr Sefcovic said: “The protocol, as a cornerstone of the Withdrawal Agreement, is an international agreement.

“Its renegotiation is not an option. The European Union is united in this position.”

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill on Tuesday said that the protocol was “here to stay” and called on the DUP to join an executive at Stormont.