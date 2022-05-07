UK promises £1.3 billion for Ukraine military aid

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The UK will send £1.3 billion ($1.6 billion) in military support for Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces as they fight the Russian invasion.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and leaders from other G7 nations will hold talks with Ukrainian president Mr Zelenskyy on Sunday to discuss the further support on offer.

For the UK, it is the highest rate of military spending on a conflict since the height of campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan, a government spokesman said.

“Putin's brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine, it is also threatening peace and security across Europe,” Mr Johnson said.

“The UK was the first country to recognise the scale of the threat and send arms to help the Ukrainians defend themselves.

“We will stand by that endeavour, working with our allies to ensure Ukraine can continue to push back the Russian invasion and survive as a free and democratic country.