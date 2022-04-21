Amir Khan drops London plan in favour of Dubai and Bolton after robbery

Former world boxing champion Amir Khan has said he will be spending more time in the UAE after being robbed at gunpoint in London.

The two-time world champion said he was looking forward to spending some time in the sun with his family after the robbery in the city's east end.

Khan, 35, said he would also spend more time in his home town of Bolton, near Manchester, because plans to buy a London home were now shelved.

Khan and his wife Faryal were walking in Leyton this week when they were attacked and his watch — reportedly a Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph piece worth £72,000 ($94,000) — was stolen.

“My plan was to move to London later this year with Faryal and the kids but after what happened there’s no chance that we’ll be doing that," he told the Mail Online.

“London is not a place I want to live in any more. Our plan to move there is not happening. We’re going to stick with living in our home in Bolton and spending time in Dubai.

“I’m not sure if I even want to return to London for the foreseeable future because of increasing crime, terrible traffic and it’s not safe. This is no place for me and my family.

“I was really close to buying a flat so that I would have a central London base and a family home close to the capital. I’m definitely not going ahead with either option."

Khan said he was looking at escaping the country for a while after the robbery.

“Faryal and I just want to get away from England and go to a place where no one will be talking about the robbery,” he said.

“I just want to hug my kids and spend some time with them in the sun. This whole thing has left us really shaken up because I could have been killed and so could have Faryal.”

London’s Metropolitan Police have confirmed they are investigating an incident in Leyton on Monday at 9.15pm.

“A man in his 30s is alleged to have been approached by two males who threatened him with a firearm before stealing his watch and fleeing,” a statement by the force said.

“There were no reports of any shots fired or any injuries. Police responded and conducted an area search.”

