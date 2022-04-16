UK's Boris Johnson to visit India on peace and prosperity mission

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit India on a peace and prosperity mission that will take in both the war in Ukraine and expanding trade.

The UK Government said meetings in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi were intended to deepen a partnership as both countries face economic challenges, that includes rising inflation at home.

Without mentioning the war in Ukraine or Russia, the UK Government said both countries face threats from autocratic states.

Nato nations and the European Union have been laying more and more sanctions on Russia and trying to reduce dependence on Russian oil and gas.

Mr Modi has been criticised by the US for India’s position which has continued to buy Russian oil.

Mr Johnson and Mr Modi will hold in-depth talks on India’s strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership.

“As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together,” Mr Johnson said.

“India, as a major economic power and the world’s largest democracy, is a highly valued strategic partner for the UK in these uncertain times.

“My visit to India will deliver on the things that really matter to the people of both our nations — from job creation and economic growth, to energy security and defence.”

The Prime Minister will visit Gujarat and New Delhi this week, for his first visit to the country as prime minister.

The visit will begin in Ahmedabad on Thursday where Mr Johnson will meet businesses leaders. It is expected to secure major new investment deals, supporting UK businesses, jobs and growth.

Mr Johnson is expected to announce major investment in key industries in both the UK and India, as well as new collaboration on cutting-edge science, health and technology.

The meeting with Mr Modi will focus on boosting economic, defence, security and technology cooperation, the UK said.