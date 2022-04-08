‘Concerning increase’ in Ukrainian refugees becoming homeless after UK arrival

Councils are seeing a “concerning increase” in Ukrainian refugees arriving in the UK and becoming homeless due to relationship breakdowns with their sponsors and problems gaining access to accommodation.

Ukrainian families who arrived under the family visa programme are struggling to gain access to cash while they wait for benefits and some are being put in hotels because their relative is unable or unwilling to house them.

And dozens of matches under the separate Homes for Ukraine scheme are understood to have broken down, with local authorities having to put families in emergency accommodation while they wait to find a new sponsor.

Councils are calling for a way to get refugees whose matches have broken down back in the database so that they can be matched quickly with new sponsors.

They are also exploring with the UK government the possibility of matching people who cannot stay with their family sponsor with sponsors registered under the Homes for Ukraine programme.

The chairman of the Local Government Association (LGA), councillor James Jamieson, said councils need to be told in advance who is arriving under the family programme and given funding so they can support them.

“Clarity also remains needed on safeguarding and housing checks under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and councils need clearer guidance on the next steps if the accommodation and safeguarding checks find a match that is not suitable and when sponsor arrangements break down or simply end,” he said.

He added that the situation was especially urgent as “lone children are arriving in the UK needing support".

“New arrivals should be able to be rematched with a different sponsor if a sponsorship breaks down to ensure families can swiftly move to other accommodation so they can rebuild their lives in their new communities.”

In a survey published last week, the LGA said 57 councils had been approached by a total of 144 Ukrainian households that have become homeless after arriving.

The British Red Cross said it has had to refer people to homelessness charities, local authorities and housing associations due to problems getting funds or accommodation.