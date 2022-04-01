UK Covid infections hit record high of almost five million

A record 4.9 million people in the UK are estimated to have had Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million in the previous week, the Office for National Statistics said.

Covid-19 infections increased in England and Wales, but the trend was “uncertain” in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures were released as free testing ended in England.

Figures also showed which professions were most and least likely to be vaccinated.

In England, about one in 13 people were likely to test positive for Covid-19 last week, or up from one in 16, or 3.5 million people, in the week to March 19, the ONS figure show.

In Wales, the estimate is up from 192,900 people, or one in 16, to 212,000 people, or one in 14.

Both England and Wales are now recording record infection levels.

Scotland has seen its first week-on-week drop in Covid-19 infections after eight successive increases, but the ONS describes the latest trend as “uncertain” .

About 451,200 people were estimated to have had the virus in Scotland last week, or around one in 12. This is down from 473,800 people, or one in 11, the previous week.

In Northern Ireland the trend is also described as “uncertain”, with 123,000 people likely to have had Covid-19 last week, or one in 15 people: up from 108,700, or one in 17 people.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are both slightly below their recent record infection levels.

The new high was recorded as free Covid tests for everyone in England was ended.

Scaffolders, beauticians and bricklayers are still among the occupations likely to have the highest levels of non-vaccination against Covid-19 — though rates have improved for bar staff and call centre workers.

Around one in five scaffolders and riggers in England (20.3 per cent) have not received any doses of vaccine, along with roughly the same proportion of complementary medicine professionals (20.2 per cent) and roofers and tilers (18.8 per cent), new figures suggest.

The same three occupations topped a similar list of rates of non-vaccination at the end of last year and levels have improved only slightly since then.