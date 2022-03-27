UK outlines route to lifting Russian sanctions

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

Sanctions against Russian oligarchs, banks and businesses could be lifted if Vladimir Putin ends his invasion of Ukraine and commits to “no further aggression”, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said.

She outlined how Russian sanctions could be end but warned that “snapback sanctions” could kick in if Russia attacked again.

Speaking to the Telegraph, she said UK sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine could be lifted if Moscow committed to a full ceasefire and withdrew its troops.

Ms Truss said the Kremlin must also agree to “no further aggression” towards Ukraine for the British sanctions to be eased.

In concert with Western allies, London has sanctioned more than 1,000 Russian and Belarusian individuals and businesses in recent weeks, with the latest round of targets announced two days ago.

“Sanctions should only come off with a full ceasefire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression,” Truss said.

“And also, there's the opportunity to have snapback sanctions if there is further aggression in future.”

She noted Russia had signed up to multiple agreements that they had failed to comply with subsequently.

“What we know is that Russia signed up to multiple agreements they simply don’t comply with. So there needs to be hard levers. Of course, sanctions are a hard lever.

“Those sanctions should only come off with a full ceasefire and withdrawal, but also commitments that there will be no further aggression. And also, there’s the opportunity to have snapback sanctions if there is further aggression in future. That is a real lever that I think can be used.”

The comments echo recent remarks by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the wide-ranging penalties against Russia are “not designed to be permanent” and could “go away” if Moscow changes its behaviour.

“The scale of the issue that we’re facing with Russia is so big, it’s so important, it’s so vital that we all stick together,” Ms Truss said.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden branded Russian leader Vladimir Putin “a butcher” who “cannot remain in power” .

Ms Truss also revealed she has set up a specialist negotiations unit with her foreign ministry to aid Ukraine in peace talks with Russia.

However, she cautioned it would only be useful “when the Russians are serious about negotiations.

“I don't believe they are serious at present and that's why I've said we need to be tough to get peace,” Truss added.

She noted in the meantime that Britain and other allies needed to “double down on sanctions” and “double down on the weapons that we're sending to Ukraine” .

“Putin needs to be put under even more pressure, domestically through the economy and Russia being debilitated.

“With the supply of more weaponry to the Ukrainians, I think we could see his attempts to invade stall. Over time, this will bear down on Putin’s ability to succeed and will ensure that he loses in Ukraine.

“And at that point, we need to make sure that there isn’t a repeat of the Minsk [ceasefire] process — that we actually end up in a situation where there is a genuine ceasefire, there’s a genuine withdrawal of troops from Ukraine, and there are real levers on Russia in the future to stop any future aggression.”