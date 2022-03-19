Boris Johnson criticised for Ukraine Brexit comparison

British Prime Minister equates Ukrainian resistance to the UK's exit from the European Union

Boris Johnson speaks at the Conservative Party Spring Conference in Blackpool where he made the inflammatory remark. Reuters
The National
Mar 19, 2022

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was attacked by political opponents past and present after comparing the Ukrainian army’s battle to fend off Russia with the Brexit campaign.

“It’s the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time,” Mr Johnson said in a speech to Conservative Party members in Blackpool on Saturday.

“When the people of this country voted for Brexit in such large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free.”

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT
Around 100 Ukrainian soldiers feared dead after Russian strike on barracks

Reaction was swift. Douglas Alexander, a former minister from the opposition Labour Party, said the comments were “facile, flawed & morally unworthy.”

Guy Verhofstadt, the former Belgian prime minister, said they were “insane.”

Donald Tusk, the former European Council president and now Poland’s opposition leader, directly addressed Johnson, saying “your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense.”

Mr Johnson was the figurehead of the 2016 campaign that won a referendum on leaving the European Union and has been trying to position himself as a leading figure in the efforts to support Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mr Zelenskyy has been asking EU leaders to grant Ukraine fast-track membership to help him fend off the Russian invasion.

Updated: March 19, 2022, 8:09 PM
RussiaUkraineBoris JohnsonConservative Party
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Boris Johnson criticised for Ukraine Brexit comparison
An image that illustrates this article Around 100 Ukrainian soldiers feared dead after Russian strike on barracks
An image that illustrates this article Free train journeys offered to Ukrainian refugees who arrive in Britain
An image that illustrates this article Sister of Iranian-American Morad Tahbaz pleads for his release after he goes back to jail