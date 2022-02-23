Revenge travel is latest trend powering international flights

Tourists are looking forward to a lockdown-free frenzy as the humble holiday is once again a possibility – and many are going all in with revenge travel breaks.

The novel term, perhaps sounding like an idea in a holiday bestseller, refers to smacking Covid and splashing out on a luxury break.

Instead of a short-haul flight, get ready for jet lag and cross-continental flights. Instead of budget hotels, notch it up a star or few.

Holiday companies identified the trend last year and it is expected to continue well into 2022.

InterContinental Hotel Group which owns Holiday Inn, among other brands, returned to profit last year, pinning some of the success on revenge travel.

Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson, IHG’s chief financial officer and group head of strategy, said 2022 was set to be a historic year with big trips to make up for lost time.

He predicted “long and high levels” of demand from holidaymakers and said the mood from his customers was: “We’ve missed out on this so we’re coming back hard.”

Mr Edgecliffe-Johnson urged travellers to book early.

Revenge travel refers back to 2020, when holiday bookings were cancelled as coronavirus spread around the globe, ushering in a new world of lockdown and social distancing.

Part of it is also the urge to make up for the lost time after the Covid lockdowns.

Another form of holiday enjoying an upswing is the multi-generation getaway, in which extended families go away together.

“It has the benefit of giving the grandparents space to get some peace and quiet away from the little ones, but means no one will sneak their beach towel on to the best sun lounger before breakfast,” an Original Travel representative said.

”There are few foreign forays as fun as taking a beautiful private property and filling it with family of different generations.”