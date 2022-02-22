UK to announce Russia sanctions as minister says ‘this is an invasion’

Live updates: follow the latest news on Russia-Ukraine

The UK and European Union were expected to announce sanctions on Russia on Tuesday as a British minister said "the invasion of Ukraine has begun".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson led an emergency Cobra meeting in Downing Street at 6.30am on Tuesday to discuss ways to punish Moscow for sending troops to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, speaking for the government on morning television, called it a “very dark day in Europe” and said Russia had attacked Ukraine's sovereignty by recognising separatist governments in the two regions and sending soldiers there under the guise of a peacekeeping mission.

"From that, you can conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun," Mr Javid said.

EU foreign ministers were to meet on Tuesday afternoon to approve a package of sanctions put forward by Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief. He refused to give details such as whether the measures would affect President Vladimir Putin himself.

Statements by top EU officials, including Mr Borrell and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, said Russia's escalation was a "blatant violation of international law".

On Monday evening Russia formally recognised Donetsk and Luhansk, the two breakaway regions of Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian soldiers since 2014.

Moscow’s recognition prompted an emergency session of the UN Security Council, where the UK’s ambassador Dame Barbara Woodward said Russia has “brought us to the brink” and that its actions “will have severe and far-reaching consequences”.

She said if Russia invaded, it would unleash “the forces of war, death and destruction” on the people of Ukraine.

“The humanitarian impact will be terrible on civilians fleeing the fighting. We know that women and children will suffer most."

Tanks in a street believed to be in Donetsk after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine. Reuters

Britain’s announcement comes after the US announced its own package of sanctions.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday evening targeting the breakaway republics in Ukraine’s Donbas region. The order bars "new investment, trade and financing by US persons to, from, or in" the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

The order also gives the government authority to sanction "any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," Ms Psaki said. She said the administration would later "announce additional measures related to today's blatant violation of Russia's international commitments". She said the sanctions are separate to the “swift and severe economic measures” the US would impose on Russia if it further invades Ukraine.

Some officials in Europe have called for Belarus to face additional sanctions after allowing the Russian military to stay on its territory indefinitely, increasing the troop contingent on Ukraine's borders.

Russian troops have been taking part in joint military drills in Belarus for the past few weeks. On Sunday the Belarusian Defence Ministry announced that 30,000 Russian troops would remain in the country.

Asked about Mr Putin’s order to send troops into eastern Ukraine, Mr Javid said Russia’s military presence on Ukrainian soil makes clear “the invasion of Ukraine has begun”.

“We’re waking up to a very dark day in Europe and it’s clear from what we’ve already seen and found out today that the Russian President Putin has decided to attack the sovereignty of Ukraine and its territorial integrity,” Mr Javid told Sky News.

“We’ve always said it’s completely unacceptable. We’ve seen that he has recognised these breakaway eastern regions in Ukraine and from the reports, or I think we can already tell, that he’s sent in tanks and troops. So, I think from that you could conclude that the invasion of Ukraine has begun.”

Asked if Britain could step up its military support to Ukraine to provide offensive weaponry, on top of the defensive weapons already being supplied, Mr Javid said further assistance would be discussed in due course. Mr Johnson on Monday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to assure him the UK would be introducing sanctions.

Mr Putin’s move comes after weeks of frantic diplomatic efforts in Europe and the US to try to avert an all-out war between Moscow and Kiev. This month Liz Truss, Britain’s Foreign Secretary, visited Moscow where she was given a frosty reception by her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The following day, Ben Wallace, the UK’s Defence Secretary, flew to the Russian capital for talks with Mr Putin’s Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu. The summit proved unfruitful, with Mr Shoygu describing co-operation between the two countries as “close to zero”.