Storm Malik drives record UK wind power generation

UK wind farms generated a record amount of electricity at the weekend as Storm Malik passed over the north.

With wind speeds hitting as much as 161 kilometres an hour in Scotland, 19.6 Gigawatts entered the system on Saturday afternoon, the National Grid said. The previous record was 17.7GW in May 2021.

“Britain has the fastest decarbonising electricity system in the world, and records like this are proof of how far we’ve come,” the National Grid said.

“By 2025, we want to be able to operate a zero-carbon grid, harnessing clean green energy sources.

“However, while we mark this moment, our thoughts are with those communities who have been affected by the storms at the weekend.”

But the severe weather, which killed two people, has left tens of thousands without power.

On Sunday, Storm Corrie brought winds of 148 kph to Stornoway, the capital of Lewis and Harris in the Western Isles.

On Monday, 45,500 people were without power, with about 40,000 of them in northern Scotland.

Schools in Aberdeenshire and in Northumberland, northern England, said they would shut or delay opening on Monday.