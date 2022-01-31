Education offers one of the last routes out of country for young Afghans

Months after the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan in August, the economy is in freefall as the group’s ultraconservative politics put paid to the financial aid the country has relied on for decades.

With nearly $10 billion in assets frozen in the Afghan Central Bank and major aid agencies operations suspended, a humanitarian catastrophe has led to warnings from the United Nations that millions may die of hunger.

The unravelling of Afghanistan came as no surprise to the thousands of who fled from the Taliban’s takeover.

In one of the largest airlifts in history, more than 122,000 people, including foreigners and vulnerable Afghans, were flown out by US forces and coalition partners.

Since August, about 18,000 people, about half of them Afghan nationals, have arrived in the United Kingdom.

There are resettlement schemes where Afghans who have worked or been affiliated with certain countries may apply for relocation, and there are others for vulnerable refugees.

However, the opportunities are limited and the numbers available are scarcely a drop in the ocean among a population of 40 million.

For those who do not meet the criteria for these schemes, there are few avenues left to safely and prosperously relocate.

However, pursuing education abroad is one of those routes rapidly gaining ground among Afghans and with international educationalists such as Clarence Hatch.

Two months ago, the American part-time teacher was in touch with an Afghan man who had asked for online help improving his English so he could take the TOEFL, the standardised test to measure the English language ability of non-native speakers who wish to enrol in English-speaking universities.

“He said if he got a good enough score he could apply to a scholarship abroad to continue his education. That’s when I realised this was an escape route,” Mr Hatch tells The National.

That spurred him to seek out others who might be also benefit from online English classes.

“I thought there might be more people I could help,” says Mr Hatch, who is also a part-time film maker.

“Like a lot of Americans, I was very disturbed by how the pull-out of Afghanistan happened and I had heard on news how women and girls couldn’t go to school and I wondered if anyone was teaching them online.”

Partnering with his first student, Basir Arian, who rallied more pupils inside Afghanistan, Mr Hatch began a voluntary initiative to recruit foreign teachers to teach language students.

Within a month, there were more than 400 in Afghanistan receiving online English lessons from 40 teachers in more than a dozen countries .

The lessons are mainly taught on messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram, which are more likely to be used on mobile phones and take up limited bandwidth.

As well as their time and experience, the project organiser says the teachers are forging important connections between societies.

Mr Hatch says things can sometimes get quite emotional as students talk about what is happening in their lives.

“Teachers can be left speechless sometimes after hearing their stories. There’s a lot of compassion – it’s a big part of the reason a lot of teachers signed on to this project.”

The popularity of the project has led to a fundraising drive to pay the teachers and to pay for the tests, which can cost up to $200 each.

Unstable internet and electricity cuts are problems that Mr Hatch hopes some of the money will solve.

“On testing days, if you don’t have internet or electricity then it is a waste, so we are looking at ways of backing up power supplies. Some [students] will also need computers and testing rooms to take these tests in,” he says.

For Mr Arian, an online campaigner and former member of the Afghan High Assembly Council, a safe place for classes is a great concern.

Speaking from Iran, where he fled after being harassed by the Taliban, he explains – in near-perfect English – why his life in danger.

“Because of my secular views and activism, I’ve been threatened several times and there have been kidnap attempts,” he says.

The harassment included scrutiny from the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice because he was not seen at the mosque enough.

Born in the remote and deprived province of Herat, Mr Arian’s ambitions far exceeded the circumstances he was raised in.

He credits his father for encouraging his interest in reading “on everything, philosophy, science, politics” which stood him in good stead in his post as the director of broadcasting at Saqi TV, the first private television channel in Afghanistan, in 2019.

Active in local politics, he was also a member of the Herat Civil Society Network from 2017, where he spent years “working hard to fight corruption” and making powerful enemies in the process.

He later became the Herat representative at the Afghanistan High Assembly Council in Kabul in 2019 and a youth ambassador for peace.

Within his own country, Mr Arian’s resume is now a hazard, but to the outside world, it might be the thing that saves his life.

“There is no way [out] except to learn English, take the TOEFL, to pass with a high score to get a scholarship in a western country like the UK,” he says.

With a degree in civil engineering and a masters in urban planning and housing reconstruction, Mr Arian would like to continue his education studying international development at Sussex University in England.

He recognises aspiration in others, which is why he is keen to spread the word about the English lessons to as many Afghans as possible.

25-year-old Basir Arian was a very active member of civil society in Afghanistan and a journalist. He hopes to get a scholarship to continue his studies in the UK after passing his English exams and wants to help other ambitious and talented Afghans have an opportunity to do the same. Photo: Basir Arian

“It’s not just me in this difficult situation – there are many men and women, especially women, who are now compelled to stay at home because the Taliban won’t allow them to study,” Mr Arian says.

He makes efforts to sign up female students, who he says now make up about 85 per cent of the online cohort.

“They are experiencing social isolation and sinking into depression, that’s why we want to prioritise these women and try to be a source of real hope for them.”

Although the Taliban has not officially banned girls’ education, in some parts of the country girls’ secondary schools have been shut. Women were barred from public universities when the group took power.

The Taliban have blamed an "economic siege" and a lack of resources for the suspension in teaching and say education in Afghanistan will be open to men and women.

Last month, Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman for Afghanistan’s government and deputy minister of culture and information, said classrooms for all girls and women would be opened in March.

However, given the group’s antipathy to educating women and girls, there remains a great deal of scepticism among activists and the international community about their policy.

For Sima Hatami, 22, who lost out on completing her undergraduate degree when the Taliban took power, waiting is not an option.

She was in her third year, studying computer science at Kabul University and working as a part-time radio journalist when the Taliban took over. She says she “lost everything”.

“My work stopped, my university, it was horrible. My life changed a lot,” says Ms Hatami using WhatsApp from Afghanistan. “It was so strange for me and all the girls in Afghanistan. We just stayed at home.”

Sima Hatami. Photo: Sima Hatami

But with the help of some foreign teachers and institutions, she may soon be far from home.

She has been accepted for a journalism degree at Cyprus International University beginning in March, but she must pass the IELTS, another English language test required for foreign students.

She has joined the digital English classes, the only external learning option available to make her “dreams come true”.

“Because all the courses at university are closed [to girls] these classes are really useful, especially for girls who have dreams to leave and to study,” she says.

“All girls in Afghanistan are in danger. We are all scared and we need to get out, so this is one way to do that. It will make it easier to get out.”

Mr Arian is trying to win international financial support for the project that can provide chances for what he says are the “powerful brains of Afghanistan’s youth”. It is a cause that comes with a price.

While the chance to fulfil personal potential is undoubtedly an opportunity to celebrate, Afghanistan’s continuous brain-drain threatens to finish off what its economic crisis has started.

After all, if the best and brightest keep leaving, who will be left to piece the nation back together?