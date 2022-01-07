Russian submarine collided with Royal Navy warship

A Royal Navy warship and a Russian submarine collided in the North Atlantic, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

HMS Northumberland had been sent to the icy waters 200 miles north of Scotland to track a Russian hunter-killer submarine amid fears it could tamper with undersea cables vital for the internet and communication.

In what is believed to be the first direct hit between the two nations’ navies since the Cold War, the submarine hit the array sonar which the vessel was trailing behind its hull.

The sonar — a cable featuring hydrophones — is used by the navy to pick up sounds from nearby submarines.

The Type 23 frigate was forced to abandon the 48-hour mission and head back to port to repair the device, which had been dragged across the submarine’s hull.

The collision, which the MoD said took place in “late 2020”, was caught on camera by a Channel 5 TV crew as part of the show Warship: Life At Sea.

'HMS Northumberland' collided with a Russian submarine 200 miles above Scotland. Getty Images

After chasing the submarine through the night, a crew member says “we are closing the range on that” as he seeks to make their presence known to the Russians.

“We are very close [to the Russians,] we are probably parallel. If they were on the surface we would definitely see faces,” says Commander Thom Hobbs.

Suddenly, the ship is jolted and one person asks “what the [expletive] have I just hit?” as an alarm sounds in the background.

A Navy source described the collision as a “million-to-one event”.

It is believed the Russian submarine crew were aware of the presence of the Navy in the waters but Navy sources said the collision was an accident.

A spokesman for the MoD confirmed the crash.

“In late 2020 a Russian submarine being tracked by HMS Northumberland came into contact with her towed array sonar,” he said.

“The Royal Navy regularly tracks foreign ships and submarines in order to ensure the defence of the United Kingdom.”

Earlier this week it emerged that the UK's Defence Academy had been hit by a sophisticated cyber attack — possibly by Russia or China.