Britain seeks to intensify trade talks with GCC meeting

The Gulf’s foreign ministers gather on Monday at Chevening House in Kent as talks intensify on striking a trade deal with Britain.

The 17th-century grace-and-favour mansion is where the foreign secretary will host the Gulf Co-operation Council ministers as they discuss in detail how new trade routes can open up post-Brexit.

With free trade agreement negotiations beginning in earnest early next year, it is what the British government views as “modernising the relationship” with the Gulf, moving it on from the long tradition of security into the business world.

The Gulf’s foreign ministers will gather on Monday at the Chevening estate. Alamy

It will also be a moment for both sides to explore the growing shared opportunities offered by green energy. With Gulf funding and British technology, particularly in wind power, there is a strong desire to help developing countries — in East Asia as well as Africa — to move away from fossil fuels into renewables.

Mingling with the foreign ministers, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will bring all the experience gained from striking deals around the world as international trade secretary to help Britain come to a free trade agreement with the Gulf.

The foreign secretary is also keen to harvest economic benefits post-Brexit, seeing Britain’s service industry as an area for expansion into the Gulf.

The formal process for an FTA will begin after the consultation period ends at the end of January and serious discussion can start with the bloc’s six countries.

Despite the Omicron outbreak, the foreign ministers of Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait will be present with the UAE, represented by the ambassador and the permanent representative to UN. Sultan Haitham of Oman was also in London last week to meet Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will bring all the experience gained from striking deals around the world as international trade secretary to help Britain come to a free trade agreement with the Gulf. Getty Images

It is understood the day-long meeting will focus on trade and investment, with Britain recognising where Gulf countries have strengths and expertise. This will include education, investment in new technology as well as boosting co-operation over cyber security.

On the back of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, there is a global realisation of the economic benefits of investing heavily in wind farms, solar power, electricity and other non-fossil fuel alternatives. Working together to help neighbouring states and other nations, Britain hopes the GCC can become a partner to meeting worldwide and regional needs.

Iraq in particular is seen as a post-conflict country that could be stable enough to build significant green energy infrastructure, and discussions on the nation's reconstruction are being pushed forward.

Britain will also be looking to further cement the Gulf relationships and help along the trade deal with a series of high-level visits to the region next year.

While a trade agreement with the bloc might be concluded by the end of 2022, given the number of countries involved, London has not ruled out striking bilateral deals, in particular close allies such as the UAE.

Leading MPs say that with the UAE’s international standing, including the space mission to Mars, its modernised armed forces and technology investment, a trade deal is a natural progression.

David Jones, chairman for the UAE’s All Parliamentary Party Group, sees it as a natural progression from the enduring defence ties Britain shares with the region.

On the back of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, there is a global realisation of the economic benefits of investing heavily in wind farms, solar power, electricity and other non-fossil fuel alternatives. Getty Images

“Our relationship is well founded in history with Britain and we have significant business interests throughout the region and in return the Gulf states have been major inward investors into the UK,” he said.

He also referred to the “world-class” cities of the Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the international airport hubs and the fact the UAE had an unmanned spacecraft orbiting Mars as a signal of its emergence as a power.

“The UAE is a smart, sophisticated country which is doing great things and it is exactly the sort of people that the UK wants to be in business with,” he said. “We also have supportive military interests in countries such as Oman, UAE and Bahrain, so we recognise the strategic importance of the Gulf states.”

Read More Liz Truss: economics must be driving force for new British foreign policy

While Britain seeks to retain those strong military links with Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar along with the naval bases in Bahrain and Oman, the government’s vision is to enter new areas.

It wants to expand education links with the region where in British universities overseas have grown and an area where many schoolchildren already study for UK A-Levels and GCSE.

Britain sees the GCC as a partner, with the UK recognising the Gulf’s strengths and expertise, and with Britain able to offer advantages in services, education, science and technology.

“It's quite clear that Britain recognises that it is not to be confined within the boundaries of Europe, but as it traditionally always been, is going to be shaped by geography particularly with regard to the sea routes which are tremendously important,” said Mr Jones.

“And that of itself is important in the UAE context, because Dubai World is a major port operator in the UK.”

The meeting of ministers will also address wider regional security issues including Afghanistan, Yemen and Iran.