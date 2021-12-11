G7 foreign ministers meet to defuse Russia tension

A gathering of foreign ministers from the G7 nations will aim to ease tension with Russia at the weekend as fears have built over its troop build-up on the Ukrainian border.

Hosts Britain along with the US will also seek a unified approach in attempting to convince Iran to accept a nuclear agreement.

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss greeted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G7 counterparts on Friday evening before the two days of talks.

They will be joined remotely by the countries of Asean as the leading democratic powers seek to boost their influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Britain has chosen a location steeped in history and culture. The Museum of Liverpool in the city’s docklands were once a symbol of British global reach and economic might. Following 20th century decline, they are now an example of 21st-century urban renewal as a leisure and cultural district, complete with a Beatles museum.

Police divers check the water in front of the Museum of Liverpool before the G7 foreign ministers meeting taking place from Friday to Saturday. AFP

The meeting of top diplomats, including those from Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, is happening as negotiators in Vienna attempt to revive the nuclear deal with Iran.

Ms Truss said on Wednesday that the Vienna talks were “the last chance for Iran to sign up” to the deal, which aims to have Iran rein in its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief.

In a speech at the Chatham House think tank, Ms Truss urged Iran to rejoin the deal, “because we are determined to work with our allies to prevent Iran securing nuclear weapons".

She also warned Russia that a military move on Ukraine would be “a strategic mistake” with “high economic and diplomatic costs” for Moscow.

Russia was removed from what was then the G8 in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region

Concerns are growing that Russia’s movement of troops and weapons to the Ukrainian border may be a prelude to a new invasion. Nato has said it will inflict heavy sanctions on Russia’s economy if that happens.

Also high on the agenda for the final major event in Britain’s year as G7 president will be the lacklustre effort to vaccinate the world against coronavirus, climate change and tension in Bosnia, Afghanistan and North Korea.

Britain is keen to work more closely with Asian nations as part of its “Indo-Pacific tilt” to boost trade post-Brexit and as a counterweight to China’s dominance.

Ms Truss has invited ministers from the Association of South-East Asian Nations (Asean) to the Liverpool meeting, though many will be joining remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The gathering will also be a getting-to-know-you session for Germany’s new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, a politician from the environmentalist Greens who has called for “dialogue and toughness” towards China and a similar approach to Russia.

Germany is due to take over the rotating G7 presidency in January.