Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021 winners announced

The Comedy Pet Photography Awards 2021 have been announced celebrating hilarious animal friends from around the world.

The overall winner of the competition was Whizz Pop!, an entry by Zoe Ross whose perfectly timed photo showed her black labrador Pepper unaware of a curiously placed bubble behind it.

“We never ever thought that we would win but entered the competition because we loved the idea of helping a charity just by sending in a funny photo of Pepper, said Ms Ross.

“She is the happiest puppy we’ve ever known and completely loved to pieces.”

The winner in the cat category was Kathryn Trott with her Photobomb image of mischievous cat Jeff the cat stealing the limelight from his brother Jaffa.

In the dog category the winner was Carmen Cromer with Jurassic Bark showing her golden retriever having fun with water.

Winners of the awards, which are now into their second year, are given a £2,000 ($2,600) prize.

The competition also raised money for UK animal charity, Animal Support Angels, which help to provide shelter and re-homing for animals in need.