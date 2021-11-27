England places four more countries on Omicron Covid travel red list

Four more countries are being added to England's red list for extra restrictions on travellers after it confirmed its first cases of the highly contagious Omicron variant.

Angola, Mozambique, Malawi and Zambia will be added from 4am on Sunday, joining South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The EU has recommended restrictions on flights from southern Africa. Countries from Australia to the US have also imposed checks in varying forms.

The measures are an attempt to tackle the Omicron strain, which the World Health Organisation has identified as a variant of concern because of its infectiousness.

“We will do all we can to protect the UK public against this emerging threat and that is why we are surging testing capacity to the affected communities and introducing travel restrictions on a further four countries: Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“We will not hesitate to take further action if required.”

Mr Javid said anyone who has travelled in the previous 10 days to the 10 countries now on the red list must self-isolate and take PCR tests.

Non-UK and Irish residents who have been in Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia and Angola in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England from 4am on Sunday.

Those who are permitted to return, including British and Irish citizens, will be ordered to isolate in a government-approved facility for 10 days, minsters said.

“This is a real reminder to us all that this pandemic is far from over. And if there's one thing that everyone can be doing right now is, if they're eligible, please take your vaccine when it's your first shot, your second shot, or your booster jab. If you're eligible, please take a vaccine,” Mr Javid said.

The UK is the second European nation after Belgium to have reported the presence of Omicron but at least three more countries have suspected cases.

“We will continue to work closely with the international community to quickly gather and analyse information on this variant to understand any possible increase in transmissibility or resistance to vaccines,” said England's chief medical officer, Prof Chris Whitty.

Countries as far apart as France, the US and Australia, have introduced new travel restrictions to tackle the spread of Omicron.

It was first detected in southern Africa but has since been confirmed in Israel, Hong Kong, Belgium and the UK.

At least three other EU countries are testing cases to see if they have the variant.