UK councils will be forced to care for child asylum seekers

The UK government will force local councils to care for some of the unaccompanied asylum-seeking children who have arrived on the English Channel in small boats.

The councils will be told on Tuesday about a change to a scheme that is currently voluntary, it has been reported.

Authorities will take children now being looked after by Kent and other municipalities on England's south coast.

More than 100 children are living in hotels because of a shortage of places in children's homes.

The change will see all 217 UK authorities that have social services departments obliged to accept an allocation of the children.

The Home Office will send councils across the UK a letter giving them two weeks to present reasons why they should not accept the minors.

Home Secretary Priti Patel on Monday told the Commons that councils around the UK must "play their part" in offering accommodation to asylum seekers.

The number of people who have made the dangerous journey across the Channel in small boats this year is now three times the total for the whole of 2020, when 8,417 made the trip.

At least 886 people succeeded in reaching the UK on Saturday, bringing the total for the year to more than 25,700, available official data from the Home Office showed.

This comes despite repeated pledges from the government to make such crossings “unviable” and tens of millions of pounds promised to France to help tackle the issue.

But increased security and Covid-19 restrictions have made traditional routes less viable for migrants and the number of people to have claimed asylum in the UK in the 12 months ending on June 30 was 31,115, a 4 per cent annual fall.

Under international law, people have the right to seek asylum in whichever country they arrive, and there is nothing to say they must seek asylum in the first safe country.

It is very hard to apply to the UK for asylum unless you are already in the country.

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said the government decision to compel councils to take unaccompanied children was "important".

Mr Solomon said it "should reduce the unacceptable delays in vulnerable children, who have often experienced great trauma, getting the vital care they need".

But local government sources say there are concerns about the funding councils, which are already under financial pressure, will receive.

"These new arrangements must continue to swiftly take into account existing pressures in local areas," said James Jamieson, the Conservative leader of the Local Government Association, which represents councils in England.

A Home Office spokesman said: "We are grateful for the continued support of local authorities to provide vital care to vulnerable children, and we continue to keep the national transfer scheme under review to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of responsibility across the UK."