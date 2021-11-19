UK-EU trade war still a threat as Brexit talks take place

The threat of a trade war between Britain and the European Union remains after Brussels’ chief negotiator today ruled out any change to the Brexit deal.

Ahead of key talks with the UK, the European Commission's Maros Sefcovic said that the EU refused to enter any renegotiation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, suggesting that to do so would risk stability.

Despite signing a Brexit deal last year, Britain is looking for a new agreement with less onerous customs checks to free up trade in Northern Ireland, claiming the current situation is unsustainable.

Already this week Lord Frost threatened to invoke Article 16, which is seen as a declaration of a trade war because it takes the UK out of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

That threat did not diminish today when Mr Sefcovic told a Brexit conference that the EU would not reopen the trade deal because that would risk stability in Northern Ireland – a view opposite to the one held by London.

“Our solutions can become reality if the UK plays its part,” he told the Brexit Institute at Dublin City University. “But we also made clear that with the full support of the European Parliament and the member states, we will not renegotiate the protocol. To do so would mean to put at risk for stability Northern Ireland and it would be unnecessary because solutions are available within the framework of the protocol.”

In October, the EU offered changes to the protocol that would remove 80 per cent of checks on goods between Northern Ireland and the UK mainland.

But Britain wants further concessions, including removal of the role of the judges in the European Court of Justice (ECJ) as the arbiters of disputes.

Maros Sefcovic ruled out any renegotiation of the Brexit deal to fit British demands. EPA

However, Mr Sefcovic did suggest that there had a been a change in tone from the British in discussions to resolve the impasse

"Right now, we need the UK government to reciprocate the significant move the EU has made,” he said speaking via Zoom. “I noticed and welcome a recent change of tone from the UK government and we hope that actions will follow the words.”

He said that the EU’s new measures on the protocol would create an “express line” on trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, resulting in a “win-win situation” for all.

Read more UK and Europe salvoes raise prospect of a trade war

The bloc would also offer to permanently slash customs paperwork by 50 per cent, as well as the removal of up to 80 per cent of checks.

But removing the ECJ from dispute resolution remains the main issue on which both sides are unwilling to compromise.

The likelihood of detente, therefore, remains low, particularly after Lord Frost told the House of Lords on Wednesday that triggering Article 16 would be the only option if the dispute was not resolved.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove expressed confidence today that talks can progress without the need for the UK to trigger Article 16.

Speaking at the British-Irish Council summit in Cardiff, Mr Gove said: “I do believe that there is a constructive approach that’s being taken by the Commission and Lord Frost has signalled that while, of course, it’s always possible that Article 16 may require to be invoked, we’re confident that we’ll be able to make progress without it.”

But Brexit Minister Lord Frost has played down the prospects of a breakthrough in talks with the EU.

As he arrived for the talks, Lord Frost said there were still “significant gaps” between the two sides.

“Our preference is to see if we can find a negotiated way through this problem. If we can’t, Article 16 remains on the table,” he said.

“There are a number of issues that need to be fixed if we are going to resolve this problem. There are still really quite significant gaps between us.

“I wouldn’t expect any breakthroughs today but there are some issues that we are making better progress on than others.”