What's in a word: Cop26 is a battle for language

To a casual observer, it could appear that delegates at the UN Cop26 climate change talks in Glasgow are not really tussling over how to curb rising temperatures and who will pick up the bill, but instead engaged in a vast linguistics exercise.

New draft texts released around dawn on Friday were described as a bit weaker than the previous versions, largely based on interpretations that the language calling on countries to have another go at their climate plans by next year was watered down.

A closely watched line on fossil fuels and coal survived the revisions – though it was tweaked after resistance from some countries, including China. The proposal now is to phase out “unabated” coal.

That allows for some wiggle room and falls short of the Cop26 goal to “consign coal to history”.

For experts the "unabated" term generally means burning the fossil fuel without using any emission-reduction technologies, such as carbon capture and storage.

John Kerry, the US climate envoy, welcomed the latest draft text on “unabated” coal use, and also a reference that “inefficient” subsidies be phased out – instead of all of the incentives offered by states.

“That language must stay,” he said. “We’re not talking about all, we’re talking about eliminating. We’re talking about the capacity for capture, if you can do it.”

2100

The previous draft stated that countries recognise limiting global warming “to 1.5°C by 2100 requires rapid, deep and sustained reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions”. The new version omits “2100”.

Felix Schenuit, a visiting fellow with Berlin-based foreign policy think tank SWP Europe, said the shift in the text is significant.

It closes a backdoor that would have allowed the world to heat beyond 1.5°C in the next few decades, before dropping back to that level by 2100 by sucking up carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

“Politically, the new version is more ambitious wording,” Mr Schenuit said.

Raising ambition

One of the common phrases in Glasgow is that delegates must “raise their ambition”, a term that is rarely heard outside of the UN climate negotiations.

Fifty countries most vulnerable to climate change said the new draft did .not go far enough to compel nations to come back with tougher pledges to cut emissions.

“We are not happy with the annual ambition raising being relegated to a round-table of ministers and only focused on mitigation, and being open-ended rather than until, for example, 2025,” a spokesman for the group of countries said.

Cop negotiators are long used to squabbles over tiny details of every text, and the Glasgow summit has been no different to its predecessors.

Requests and urges

The new draft that dropped on Friday morning additionally “requests” countries come back with new carbon-cutting pledges next year. That replaces the word “urges” in a previous draft.

Now people are trying to work out which word is stronger.

Usually in UN-speak, “urges” is the trump word. But an official style guide by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change suggested the reverse is true.

Cop26 president the UK consulted UN lawyers in New York and was that “requests” is the stronger demand.

It these battles that are destined to stretch the two-week summit into “overtime” as it nears its end.