Prince Charles calls for ‘war-like footing’ to tackle climate crisis

Heir to British throne will speak at opening ceremony of Cop26 conference in Glasgow on Monday

Soraya Ebrahimi
Oct 31, 2021

The Prince of Wales will say a “war-like footing” is needed to tackle the climate crisis, as he opens the Cop26 summit.

The prince, who has spent decades trying to raise awareness of the growing crisis, will speak at the opening ceremony of the major UN conference in Glasgow on Monday.

“We have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing,” Charles will say.

He will urge leaders around the globe to systematically engage with business to solve climate problems.

“We need a vast military-style campaign to marshal the strength of the global private sector, with trillions at its disposal,” the prince is expected to say.

Charles delivered a speech in Rome on Sunday to leaders at the G20 summit.

He described Cop26 as “the last-chance saloon”, as he called for “fine words” to be translated into “still finer actions”.

Charles told the politicians gathered that the private sector is “eager” to work with them and “ready to play a hugely significant and game-changing role”.

He said solutions to major issues “seem possible only if there is a much closer partnership between government, the main multilateral banks, the private sector and its investors”.

Charles said that after many years of his own efforts in speaking up about environmental issues: “I am at last sensing a change in attitudes and the build-up of positive momentum."

Updated: October 31st 2021, 10:00 PM
