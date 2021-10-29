US President Joe Biden arrives for meeting with Pope Francis

US President Joe Biden arrived at the Vatican on Friday to meet Pope Francis as world leaders travelled to Rome for the G20 summit.

Mr Biden is in Europe to attend two summits – G20 in Rome and Cop26 in Glasgow.

After landing overnight, he was due to hold a lunchtime meeting with Pope Francis, the head of the world's 1.3 billion Catholics.

They have met three times previously, but this is their first since Mr Biden was elected president.

Mr Biden, only the second Catholic president, attends mass regularly and is open about his faith and how it has helped him through a series of family bereavements.

The White House said it expected the meeting, which is being held in private, to be warm, and that Mr Biden and the pope share a range of concerns, from poverty to climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more Biden announces $1.75tn US spending proposal before Europe trip

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in previewing the visit, said she expected a “warm and constructive dialogue” between the two leaders.

“There’s a great deal of agreement and overlap with the president and Pope Francis on a range of issues: poverty, combating the climate crisis, ending the Covid-19 pandemic,” Ms Psaki said.

“These are all hugely important, impactful issues that will be the centrepiece of what their discussion is when they meet.”

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the president and pontiff would meet privately, then hold talks with expanded delegations.

Mr Biden, the second Catholic president of the US after John F. Kennedy, made his audience with the pope a clear priority.

It will be his first scheduled meeting on a five-day trip abroad and his wife, Jill, will also attend.

Mr Biden is visiting Rome and then Glasgow, Scotland, for back-to-back summits.

After the papal meeting, Mr Biden will meet separately on Friday with the Group of 20 summit hosts, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

He will end the day by meeting French President Emmanuel Macron, part of an effort to mend relations with France after the US and UK decided to provide nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, scotching an existing French contract.

Swiss Guards prepare for the arrival of US President Joe Biden for a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. AP Photo

Mr Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis generated some controversy in advance as the Vatican on Thursday abruptly cancelled plans to broadcast the meeting with him live and denied press access. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the revised television plan reflected the virus protocol for all audiences with heads of state.

Viewers were permitted to see only the arrival of the presidential motorcade in the courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, where a Vatican monsignor will welcome Mr Biden.

The pair are expected to discuss climate change and, before their discussion, Pope Francis called on political leaders heading to Cop26 to urgently tackle the climate crisis to give “concrete hope to future generations”.

He said “radical decisions” are needed as the world faces a “succession of crises” in health care, the environment, food supplies and the economy.

In a special Thought for the Day message for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Pope Francis warned against countries taking an isolationist approach, and called for a “renewed sense of shared responsibility for our world”.

His comments come as world leaders prepare to head to Glasgow for the climate summit, where countries are under pressure to increase their ambition to tackle the greenhouse gas emissions driving climate change.