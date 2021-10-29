Britain's best kebab restaurants revealed

The recipe for creating a great kebab restaurant is simple, according to the new kid on the block in the UK: treat customers like family.

Mehmet Ulucan — owner of Mehmet Kitchen in Portsmouth, which won best newcomer from outside London at the British Kebab Awards this week — said he was delighted with his win.

The 41-year-old, who arrived in the UK 20 years ago from the Kurdish region of eastern Turkey, put his success down to his love for his job and his loyal customers, who he said helped his business thrive after starting less than a year ago.

“My first priority is to make sure they are leaving happy and I look after them as if they are part of my family,” he told The National.

Hundreds of restaurant industry heavyweights, celebrities and political figures attended the British Kebab Awards in London this week.

Since 2013, the awards have offered recognition to an industry which is often overlooked for its contribution to British culture.

The winners include a diverse range of kebab purveyors, from fine dining at La’de Kitchen in North London, to Diamond Kebab, which won best kebab van of the year.

A dish from Mehmet Kitchen, winner of Best Newcomer Restaurant. Photo: Mehmet Kitchen

Murat Yazgan, owner of Yaz Restaurant, where Ali Akis picked up Chef of the Year, will use the award to raise the bar even higher.

“When we first found out we were shortlisted, we were excited. When it came to winning the award, it was an extremely proud moment for me.”

Yaz Restaurant is a 200-seat venue over two floors in Highams Park, East London, that opened in 2018 with Mr Akis in the kitchen.

Mehmet form Mehmet Kitchen says he always ensures he has the best staff and products. Photo: Mehmet Kitchen

Mr Yazgan said all his staff played a role in winning the title.

“We like to think we are not just another Turkish restaurant and this proves it. I think of the years of hard work that have been put in that allows us to be recognised.

“This will bring a lot of attention to the venue. We are expecting increased attention and more customers. We are expecting this to propel us forward.”

Mehmet Kitchen wins Best Newcomer Restaurant. Photo: British Kebab Awards

He also praised his loyal customers and the local and central governments for support during the Covid pandemic, which strongly affected the hospitality industry.

“We have a fantastic community here and throughout Covid, our customers offered unending support for us.”

“Following a very difficult 18 months for all those in the hospitality sector, it gave me great joy to see a full house of friends new and old, celebrating each other’s hard work and successes,” said Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards.

“I would like to congratulate all the winners as well as all those that made it on to the shortlist. This year, we were inundated with entries and the standard was unbelievable across the board. Thank you to everyone involved.”

The 2021 winners are: