Russia responsible for murdering Alexander Litvinenko, European Court rules

Marina Litvinenko, Alexander Litvenenko's widow, speaks to members of the press outside The High Court in London after receiving the results of the inquiry into the death of her husband earlier this year. Photo: Ben Pruchnie / Getty Images

Russia is responsible for the assassination of its former spy Alexander Litvinenko in London, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled.

The ex-KGB agent’s family have for years been pointing the finger of blame firmly at Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Litvinenko died after being poisoned with Polonium 210, an extremely potent radioactive isotope, in 2006.

President Putin was been suspected of signing off the killing, but the Kremlin has always denied involvement.

The court said in a statement: “Russia was responsible for the assassination of Alexander Litvinenko in the UK.”

This is a breaking news story…. More to follow…