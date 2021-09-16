Piers Morgan to launch global Fox News-backed TV show

Piers Morgan, the outspoken British journalist and broadcaster, has joined Rupert Murdoch's News Corp and Fox News Media in a global deal.

The package will include a new TV show in early 2022, newspaper columns and a book deal.

It comes after his resignation in March from British broadcaster ITV's breakfast show after he said he did not believe comments made by Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, in an Oprah Winfrey interview.

More than 50,000 people complained about his comments but Britain's media regulator ruled that ITV did not break the broadcasting code on the grounds that Mr Morgan was challenged by other presenters.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr Murdoch said the star was "the broadcaster every channel wants but is too afraid to hire".

"Piers is a brilliant presenter, a talented journalist and says what people are thinking and feeling," he said.

The 56-year-old's TV show will air on weeknights on FOX Nation in the US, Sky News Australia and on talkTV, a new British channel that will launch early next year.

The channel will come to the screen less than a year after GB News launched in June, aimed at challenging what it casts as the London-centred British media.

Mr Morgan will join Mr Murdoch's tabloids The Sun and the New York Post as a columnist, the company said and HarperCollins UK will publish his next book.

Mr Morgan previously edited Mr Murdoch's defunct News of the World tabloid and hosted a show on CNN.

"Rupert Murdoch has been a constant and fearless champion of free speech and we are going to be building something new and very exciting together," Mr Morgan said.

"I'm going home and we're going to have some fun."

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200

Winner: Miqyaas, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Rashed Bouresly (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Shanty Star, Fabrice Veron, Rashed Bouresly. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Alkaamel, Antonio Fresu, Musabah Al Muhairi. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Speedy Move, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh175,000 (D) 2,000m​​​​​​​

Winner: Quartier Francois, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh82.500 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Meshakel, Royston Ffrench (jockey), Salem bin Ghadayer (trainer) 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m Winner Gervais, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh92,500 (Turf) 2,410m Winner Global Heat, Pat Cosgrave, Saeed bin Suroor. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,900m Winner Firnas, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm UAE 2000 Guineas Trial (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (D) 1,600m Winner Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm Dubai Trophy (TB) Conditions Dh183,650 (T) 1,200m Winner Topper Bill, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (T) 1,400m Winner Wasim, Mickael Barzalona, Ismail Mohammed.

List of officials: Referees: Chris Broad, David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Andy Pycroft, Ranjan Madugalle and Richie Richardson. Umpires: Aleem Dar, Kumara Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Ian Gould, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nigel Llong, Bruce Oxenford, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sundaram Ravi, Paul Reiffel, Rod Tucker, Michael Gough, Joel Wilson and Paul Wilson.

What She Ate: Six Remarkable Women & the Food That Tells Their Stories

MAIN CARD Bantamweight 56.4kg

Abrorbek Madiminbekov v Mehdi El Jamari Super heavyweight 94+kg

Adnan Mohammad v Mohammed Ajaraam Lightweight 60kg

Zakaria Eljamari v Faridoon Alik Zai Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Mahmood Amin v Taha Marrouni Light welterweight 64.5kg

Siyovush Gulmamadov v Nouredine Samir Light heavyweight 81.4kg

Ilyass Habibali v Haroun Baka

You might also like Bill Gates: How the world can end the coronavirus pandemic

