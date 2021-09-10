Under-fire police chief Cressida Dick will keep her job as head of London’s Metropolitan Police until 2024.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel confirmed a two-year extension to Ms Dick’s current fixed-term appointment, which was originally scheduled to end in April 2022.

The announcement came the force’s officers gave their “full support” to her and despite calls for her to be replaced.

A number of high-profile figures signed an open letter to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson accusing the commissioner of “presiding over a culture of incompetence and cover-up” after reports that she had been offered a two-year extension to her contract.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I am pleased to announce that Dame Cressida will continue to lead the Metropolitan Police until April 2024 and wish to thank her for her service to date.”

She said that the contract extension will provide “continuity and stability as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic and recruit 20,000 additional police officers”.

Ms Dick said: “I am immensely honoured and humbled to have been asked to extend my time as commissioner for a further two years. I am proud to continue to serve my city.”

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Temple numbers Expected completion: 2022 Height: 24 meters Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor

