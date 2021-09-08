Paris terror attack trial begins: Twenty accused over 2015 massacre

This combination of pictures shows the persons involved in the November 13 terror attacks in Paris. AFP

France on Wednesday began the trial into the 2015 Paris terror attacks, which left 130 people dead and hundreds injured.

It is one of the biggest court cases in the country's history.

Under tight security, the long-awaited trial commenced at the Palais de Justice courthouse in Paris.

ISIS gunmen wearing suicide vests attacked six bars and restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and a sports stadium on November 13, 2015.

French Gendarmes officers stand guard outside the Palais de Justice of Paris. AFP

The only surviving member of the armed cell, Salah Abdeslam, 31, will be tried along with 19 other detained, absent and deceased defendants.

The defendants were taken one by one into a glass-enclosed box at the side of the courtroom, surrounded by armed officers.

Hundreds of survivors and their relatives are expected to give evidence, along with former president Francois Hollande, who was attending the match attacked by the terrorists.

It is alleged Abdeslam drove the first three suicide bombers to the Stade de France stadium while France was playing against Germany.

They triggered their explosive belts outside, killing a Portuguese man.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 A person is being evacuated after a shooting, outside the Bataclan theater in Paris. A series of attacks targeting young concert-goers, soccer fans and Parisians enjoying a Friday night out at popular nightspots killed over 100 people in the deadliest violence to strike France since the Second World War. Thibault Camus/ AP Photo

A group of gunmen, including Abdeslam’s brother Brahim, then opened fire indiscriminately on people gathered at restaurants in the capital.

The massacre ended with an attack at the Bataclan venue where US band Eagles of Death Metal were performing to a packed house.

All 10 attackers detonated their suicide vests or were killed by police except for Abdeslam, who dropped his own belt, which was found to be defective, and went on the run for four months.

He was arrested in Belgium after a shoot-out with police.

French-Moroccan Abdeslam and a Tunisian accomplice have since been jailed for 20 years for shooting and wounding four officers during the episode.

Days after their arrests, members of the same cell launched attacks in Brussels that killed 32.

This file image taken from video on Wednesday April 13, 2016 shows Salah Abdeslam, left, strolling through the Molenbeek market in Brussels, Belgium. AP Photo

Earlier on Wednesday, France's interior minister Gerald Darmanin gave a warning that the terror threat was still high.

"The terrorist threat in France is high, especially at times like the attacks' trial," he told France Inter radio.

"I called on all the prefects to be vigilant."

In total, more than 1,000 police will be devoted to ensuring the security of the trial, he said.

