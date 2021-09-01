Children with Covid ‘can have symptoms 15 weeks later’

The study will help scientists to measure the long-term impact of Covid-19. Photo: Getty

A significant proportion of children and young people with Covid-19 have several continuing symptoms 15 weeks later, researchers have said.

Preliminary findings from the study, the largest in the world investigating Covid in children, said 14 per cent suffered from persistent health issues.

They suggest that patients could identify three or more symptoms of ill health, including unusual tiredness and headaches.

Children rarely become severely ill with Covid-19 but they can suffer lingering effects. The study is one of the largest on the prevalence of so-called long Covid in under-18s.

Lead author Professor Sir Terence Stephenson, of UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health, said the study could help clinicians who work with long Covid patients.

“There is consistent evidence that some teenagers will have persisting symptoms after testing positive for Sars-CoV-2. Our study supports this evidence, with headaches and unusual tiredness the most common complaints.”

“If we look at multiple symptoms, those who had a positive test [are] twice as likely to report three or more symptoms 15 weeks later.”

Data suggested that, over seven months between September 2020 and March 2021, between 4,000 and 32,000 11- to 17-year-olds who tested positive in England may have had multiple symptoms tied to Covid-19 infection 15 weeks later.

“This study is very important as it will inform our understanding of the long-term impacts of Covid-19 on the physical and mental health of children and young people,” said Dr Jonathan Pearce, director of Covid-19 response at UK Research and Innovation, a government agency.

“The more we can learn about how people react to Covid-19 in both the short and longer term, the better equipped we will be to help affected individuals and to deal with future infectious disease risks.”

The study surveyed 3,065 people aged from 11 to 17 in England who had positive results in a PCR test between January and March against a control group who had tested negative during the same period.

Researchers found there was no difference between the mental health and well-being scores of children who tested positive and those who tested negative.

Long Covid has been observed in many patients who contracted the coronavirus but until recently, many patients had difficulty persuading doctors that their continuing symptoms were related to the infection.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock's iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Lewis Hamilton in 2018 Australia 2nd; Bahrain 3rd; China 4th; Azerbaijan 1st; Spain 1st; Monaco 3rd; Canada 5th; France 1st; Austria DNF; Britain 2nd; Germany 1st; Hungary 1st; Belgium 2nd; Italy 1st; Singapore 1st; Russia 1st; Japan 1st; United States 3rd; Mexico 4th

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Guns N' Roses's last gig before Abu Dhabi was in Hong Kong on November 21. We were there – and here's what they played, and in what order. You were warned. It's So Easy

Mr Brownstone

Chinese Democracy

Welcome to the Jungle

Double Talkin’ Jive

Better

Estranged

Live and Let Die (Wings cover)

Slither (Velvet Revolver cover)

Rocket Queen

You Could Be Mine

Shadow of Your Love

Attitude (Misfits cover)

Civil War

Coma

Love Theme from The Godfather (movie cover)

Sweet Child O’ Mine

Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb cover)

Wish You Were Here (instrumental Pink Floyd cover)

November Rain

Black Hole Sun (Soundgarden cover)

Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door (Bob Dylan cover)

Nightrain Encore: Patience

Don’t Cry

The Seeker (The Who cover)

Paradise City

