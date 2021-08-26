Britain's Boris Johnson vows flights will continue despite Kabul attack

Afghans struggle to reach the foreign forces to show their credentials to flee the country, outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul on Thursday. EPA

Britain will continue to fly its citizens and eligible Afghans from Kabul despite Thursday's "barbaric" bomb attack, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Two deadly explosions struck near the main gate of the international airport in Kabul, in what the US military labelled a "complex attack" that took place as countries raced to complete the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"We've been ready for it," Mr Johnson said of the attack. "We are going to continue with that operation, we are now coming towards the very end of it in any event.

"We are going to work flat out ... getting people through as fast as they can still, and we are going to keep going up until the last moment.

Shortly earlier, he had chaired a meeting of the national security emergency committee.

Mr Johnson said members of the US military had "very sadly" lost their lives in the attacks, along with "many Afghan casualties".

The threat of a terrorist attack was "one of the constraints that we've been operating under" during the operation, he said.

"But clearly, what this attack shows is the importance of continuing that work in as fast and as efficient manner as possible in the hours that remain to us, and that's what we're going to do."

About 15,000 Britons and Afghans who assisted the country during the war have been flown out, said Mr Johnson.

The Ministry of Defence later said on Twitter that "there have been no reported UK military or UK government casualties following the incidents in Kabul".

"UK forces are working closely with our partners to provide security and medical assistance," it said.

One explosion hit the Baron Hotel, about 200 metres from the Abbey Gate, which had been used by some western nations as a staging point for relocations since the evacuations began on August 14.

After the attack, the British government issued a "Notice to Aviation", advising airlines to avoid Afghan airspace under 7,600 metres.

Later on Thursday evening, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to express Britain's sorrow that US troops lost their lives in Kabul, and that more have been injured.

Mr Raab said they had "paid the ultimate sacrifice while helping others reach safety".

“I also want to extend my condolences to the families of all those Afghans killed or injured. It is tragic that as they sought safety they have suffered at the hands of terrorists," he said.

“Today’s attack is a stark reminder of the dangerous situation in which UK military and civilian personnel have been working so hard to evacuate people, and we should be proud of their bravery and what they have achieved.

"The UK and US remain resolute in our mission to get as many people out as possible. It is testament to the remarkable courage of our personnel that they continue to do so while under fire.

"We will not let the cowardly acts of terrorists stop us.”