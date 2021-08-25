Clock runs down for UK's rescue mission in Kabul

Members of the UK Armed Forces help to evacuate British nationals and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul. AFP

The UK’s rescue mission in Kabul is entering its final phase as troops prepare to remove Britain's military presence by August 31.

Ministers have indicated the civilian rescue will have to wrap up before then so the armed forces can withdraw troops and equipment.

European leaders failed to persuade US President Joe Biden to extend the deadline during an emergency G7 summit on Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said 10,291 people have been flown out of Kabul since August 13, more than half of them Afghans and their families.

Diplomatic staff are processing visas for Afghans entitled to travel to Britain after working for Nato troops.

Some of the people who are yet to leave Kabul are families whose rights to travel to Britain are unclear, said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

“What remains are rather complex cases, large family units where one or other [person] may be documented or may be clearly a national, but it’s not clear whether the rest of them are,” he told Sky News.

Nato troops have been securing the airport since the Taliban took control of Kabul, where chaos has broken out as people try to flee. But there is no prospect of UK troops staying without the US.

Mr Biden said there was a risk of Taliban co-operation breaking down if the evacuations drag on.

He raised the threat of attacks by an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan known as ISIS-K, which he said was seeking to target the airport and Nato troops.

British forces are working tirelessly to support the evacuation operation in Kabul.



​​​​10,291 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since 13 August, more than 5,500 of which are Afghans and their families. pic.twitter.com/PiMaHiQKbk — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 25, 2021

The Taliban described the deadline as a red line and told of consequences for Nato countries if they did not withdraw by then.

Mr Raab said the UK military was drawing up plans for when evacuations would have to end so troops can leave by August 31.

“We’ll work to the end of August, but we’ll take back from that the time that we need to withdraw our military operation,” he said.

“The military planners are firming that up. We want to make sure we use every last hour and day to keep this rate up.”

Western leaders are urging the Taliban to allow civilian flights out of Kabul after the deadline.

G7 leaders held emergency talks on Tuesday but did not agree an extension to the August 31 deadline. EPA

Johnson's cash offer

Although they have not formally recognised the Taliban, Nato governments are holding operational contacts with them while evacuations take place.

Mr Johnson said G7 countries would use their political and economic leverage to keep the Taliban to its promises.

He suggested Afghan money frozen in foreign accounts could be released if the Taliban meets the G7’s demands.

These include preventing terrorists from using Afghanistan as a safe haven and ensuring the rights of women and girls.

Mr Johnson said the “number one condition” was to ensure safe passage for people leaving Afghanistan, including after August 31.

“If those huge funds are going to be unfrozen eventually for use by the government and the people of Afghanistan, then what we’re saying is Afghanistan can’t lurch back into becoming a breeding ground of terror, Afghanistan can’t become a narco-state, girls have got to be educated up to the age of 18, and so on,” he said.

“We want to help with the humanitarian crisis, the difficulties that people in Afghanistan and people fleeing Afghanistan are going to experience. But when it comes to engaging with the Taliban… the G7 has huge leverage.”

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

Teaching your child to save Pre-school (three - five years) You can’t yet talk about investing or borrowing, but introduce a “classic” money bank and start putting gifts and allowances away. When the child wants a specific toy, have them save for it and help them track their progress. Early childhood (six - eight years) Replace the money bank with three jars labelled ‘saving’, ‘spending’ and ‘sharing’. Have the child divide their allowance into the three jars each week and explain their choices in splitting their pocket money. A guide could be 25 per cent saving, 50 per cent spending, 25 per cent for charity and gift-giving. Middle childhood (nine - 11 years) Open a bank savings account and help your child establish a budget and set a savings goal. Introduce the notion of ‘paying yourself first’ by putting away savings as soon as your allowance is paid. Young teens (12 - 14 years) Change your child’s allowance from weekly to monthly and help them pinpoint long-range goals such as a trip, so they can start longer-term saving and find new ways to increase their saving. Teenage (15 - 18 years) Discuss mutual expectations about university costs and identify what they can help fund and set goals. Don’t pay for everything, so they can experience the pride of contributing. Young adulthood (19 - 22 years) Discuss post-graduation plans and future life goals, quantify expenses such as first apartment, work wardrobe, holidays and help them continue to save towards these goals. * JP Morgan Private Bank

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Results 1.30pm Handicap (PA) Dh50,000 (Dirt) 1,400m Winner Al Suhooj, Saif Al Balushi (jockey), Khalifa Al Neyadi (trainer) 2pm Handicap (TB) 68,000 (D) 1,950m Winner Miracle Maker, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer 2.30pm Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,600m Winner Mazagran, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 3pm Handicap (TB) Dh84,000 (D) 1,800m Winner Tailor’s Row, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 3.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh76,000 (D) 1,400m Winner Alla Mahlak, Adrie de Vries, Rashed Bouresly 4pm Maiden (TB) Dh60,000 (D) 1,200m Winner Hurry Up, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 4.30pm Handicap (TB) Dh68,000 (D) 1,200m

Dark Souls: Remastered

Developer: From Software (remaster by QLOC)

Publisher: Namco Bandai

Price: Dh199

Don't get fined The UAE FTA requires following to be kept: Records of all supplies and imports of goods and services

All tax invoices and tax credit notes

Alternative documents related to receiving goods or services

All tax invoices and tax credit notes

Alternative documents issued

Records of goods and services that have been disposed of or used for matters not related to business

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Emiratisation at work Emiratisation was introduced in the UAE more than 10 years ago It aims to boost the number of citizens in the workforce particularly in the private sector. Growing the number of Emiratis in the workplace will help the UAE reduce dependence on overseas workers The Cabinet in December last year, approved a national fund for Emirati jobseekers and guaranteed citizens working in the private sector a comparable pension President Sheikh Khalifa has described Emiratisation as “a true measure for success”. During the UAE’s 48th National Day, Sheikh Khalifa named education, entrepreneurship, Emiratisation and space travel among cornerstones of national development More than 80 per cent of Emiratis work in the federal or local government as per 2017 statistics The Emiratisation programme includes the creation of 20,000 new jobs for UAE citizens UAE citizens will be given priority in managerial positions in the government sphere The purpose is to raise the contribution of UAE nationals in the job market and create a diverse workforce of citizens

