UK soldiers engaged in 'crowd control' as thousands descend on Kabul airport

British nationals and Afghan evacuees arrive on a flight from Afghanistan at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, England.

The Taliban are allowing entry through their ring of steel to Kabul airport for those entitled to UK evacuation flights from Afghanistan, Britain's Defence Minister Ben Wallace has said.

But there are still challenges because checkpoints “are not letting everyone through”.

With large numbers still milling at the airport, Mr Wallace said British soldiers were having to engage in “crowd control” of Afghans who are there in the hope that they can flee Kabul.

“It is very, very difficult for those soldiers dealing with some desperate, desperate people,” he told Sky News.

Mr Wallace said that seven to ten Royal Air Force flights were departing a day, with at least 138 passengers set to be aboard the next one.

He also rejected reports that some RAF flights leaving Kabul were nearly empty.

"Our people are getting through, we haven't sent a single empty plane home," he said.

"And I don't think many other nations have. I can't speak for other nations, obviously, but fundamentally, the key here is when we have a plane if we have a single empty seat, we will offer it to other nations.

“We've taken out interpreters who work for Nato, for example, we've taken out fellow European or other… we took some Japanese people out recently who were in need, so we will use every space on our planes possible,” he told Times Radio.

Mr Wallace told the BBC that “things are changing rapidly” and “every hour counts” when it comes to evacuations.

The Taliban have said they will allow safe passage to Kabul’s airport, but there are concerns that some Afghans are too scared to leave their homes and attempt the journey.

Chaotic scenes have emerged from Kabul airport as thousands try to flee. At least 12 people have been killed in the area.

Mr Wallace was asked about footage which showed a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport.

He said the child was passed over the wall as her family were being taken out.

“We can't just take a minor on their own. You will find as you see in the footage I think you're showing now, the child was taken — that will be because the family will be taken as well.”

“It will be the challenge trying to make it through that crowd,” Wallace said. “We are finding other ways of dealing with that but that is what's happening.”

Profile Company name: Marefa Digital Based: Dubai Multi Commodities Centre Number of employees: seven Sector: e-learning Funding stage: Pre-seed funding of Dh1.5m in 2017 and an initial seed round of Dh2m in 2019 Investors: Friends and family

Safety 'top priority' for rival hyperloop company The chief operating officer of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Andres de Leon, said his company's hyperloop technology is “ready” and safe. He said the company prioritised safety throughout its development and, last year, Munich Re, one of the world's largest reinsurance companies, announced it was ready to insure their technology. “Our levitation, propulsion, and vacuum technology have all been developed [...] over several decades and have been deployed and tested at full scale,” he said in a statement to The National. “Only once the system has been certified and approved will it move people,” he said. HyperloopTT has begun designing and engineering processes for its Abu Dhabi projects and hopes to break ground soon. With no delivery date yet announced, Mr de Leon said timelines had to be considered carefully, as government approval, permits, and regulations could create necessary delays.

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

MATCH INFO What: Brazil v South Korea

When: Tonight, 5.30pm

Where: Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Tickets: www.ticketmaster.ae

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

