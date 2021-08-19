Scientist in £20m fake green carbon fraud spent money on luxury Dubai villas

Michael Richards spent millions of pounds of stolen money on property in Dubai.

A fraudster who stole £20m ($27m) in a fake green carbon scheme that targeted celebrities and spent it on luxury properties in Dubai has had his prison term increased by 10 years.

Scientist Michael Richards, who was behind one of the UK's largest tax frauds, has now had his 11-year sentence lengthened after failing to repay £11.1m.

He, along with four other fraudsters, told investors their money would be spent on research and development into carbon credits, attracting more than £65 million in investment in the ‘green’ scheme. However, only £16 million of this was spent on planting trees.

Instead, the group stole £20 million of the investors’ money and laundered it via bank accounts and secret trusts, and spent it on luxury properties in London, Australia and Dubai.

As well as buying property in Dubai, Richards also spent £32,000 on a diamond engagement ring for his girlfriend from luxury London jewellers Boodles.

The group also failed to pay around £6.5million in tax.

Richards, described as the ringleader, convinced super-rich investors the group was running cutting-edge research and development projects in Brazil and China, and assured his celebrity clients they would be eligible for tax relief and encouraged them to make claims to HMRC for a total of £107.92m.

The fraud ran between 2004 to 2010.

Richards, 59, was originally convicted and sentenced in 2017 of cheating the public revenue and disqualified from being a company director.

At his hearing, Mr Justice Edis described the businessmen's conduct as "utter dishonesty and astonishing greed hidden behind a mask of concern for the environment".

The Crime Prosecution Service's (CPS) Proceeds of Crime Division successfully applied to the court for Richards to repay £9,999,999 of the stolen money in 2019, this has now risen to £11.1 million due to interest.

But due to him only returning £30,000, the CPS took him to Westminster Magistrates’ Court for non-payment of the full amount and requested an additional prison sentence be activated instead.

“Michael Richards failed to pay back the £11 million he owed the public so the CPS had to take him back to court and now he’s had 10 years added onto his current sentence," Adrian Foster, Head of the CPS Proceeds of Crime Division, said.

“We worked with Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) to make sure he did not benefit from the proceeds of his crime, but he has only paid back a paltry amount.

“Even when fraudsters are convicted and sentenced the CPS will continue to pursue them for the money they owe, or they risk remaining in prison for many more years.”

Another fraudster in the scheme, Evdoros Demetriou, 82, a former senior executive at EMI and Warner Music, had nine years added onto his six-year prison sentence in July, after failing to pay back £4.6 million.

In total, all five offenders were told to repay £20.6 million.

Robert Gold was sentenced to 11 years' imprisonment and disqualified from being a company director.

Barrister Rodney Whiston-Dew, a former president of the Rotary Club of London, was jailed for 10 years and Eton-educated Jonathan Anwyl was sentenced to five-and-a-half years' imprisonment.

Last year, the CPS recovered more than £100 million from criminals from their proceeds of crime.

Gill Hilton, assistant director of HMRC's Fraud Investigation Service, said the men were behind one of the UK's biggest tax frauds.

“Richards was convicted of one of the UK’s biggest tax frauds and owed the taxpayer almost £10 million," she said.

“At the confiscation hearing in 2019 the judge gave him a choice of paying the money or facing another decade in prison. After only paying back £30,000, he now faces the consequences.

“This outcome is a warning to anyone involved in tax fraud. Our work doesn’t stop at conviction and together with our partner agencies we will pursue the proceeds of crime."

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

if you go The flights Direct flights from the UAE to the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu, are available with Air Arabia, (www.airarabia.com) Fly Dubai (www.flydubai.com) or Etihad (www.etihad.com) from Dh1,200 return including taxes. The trek described here started from Jomson, but there are many other start and end point variations depending on how you tailor your trek. To get to Jomson from Kathmandu you must first fly to the lake-side resort town of Pokhara with either Buddha Air (www.buddhaair.com) or Yeti Airlines (www.yetiairlines.com). Both charge around US$240 (Dh880) return. From Pokhara there are early morning flights to Jomson with Yeti Airlines or Simrik Airlines (www.simrikairlines.com) for around US$220 (Dh800) return. The trek Restricted area permits (US$500 per person) are required for trekking in the Upper Mustang area. The challenging Meso Kanto pass between Tilcho Lake and Jomson should not be attempted by those without a lot of mountain experience and a good support team. An excellent trekking company with good knowledge of Upper Mustang, the Annaurpuna Circuit and Tilcho Lake area and who can help organise a version of the trek described here is the Nepal-UK run Snow Cat Travel (www.snowcattravel.com). Prices vary widely depending on accommodation types and the level of assistance required.

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

The Specs: The Specs: Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: 8-speed automatic Power: 444bhp Torque: 600Nm Price: AED 356,580 incl VAT On sale: now.

McLaren GT specs Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 630Nm Price: Dh875,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

The specs: 2018 Ducati SuperSport S Price, base / as tested: Dh74,900 / Dh85,900 Engine: 937cc Transmission: Six-speed gearbox Power: 110hp @ 9,000rpm Torque: 93Nm @ 6,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 5.9L / 100km

TEACHERS' PAY - WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

Short-term let permits explained Homeowners and tenants are allowed to list their properties for rental by registering through the Dubai Tourism website to obtain a permit. Tenants also require a letter of no objection from their landlord before being allowed to list the property. There is a cost of Dh1,590 before starting the process, with an additional licence fee of Dh300 per bedroom being rented in your home for the duration of the rental, which ranges from three months to a year. Anyone hoping to list a property for rental must also provide a copy of their title deeds and Ejari, as well as their Emirates ID.

