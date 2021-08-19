Nato chief promises vigilance against terrorist threat from Afghanistan

Jens Stoltenberg to convene emergency meeting but says he expects Taliban not to host extremists

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg vows to stay vigilant to the threat of terrorists using Afghanistan as a safe haven. EPA

Nicky Harley
London
Aug 19, 2021

The head of Nato vowed to "stay vigilant" to ensure Afghanistan does not become a safe haven for international terrorists.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he expects the Taliban to "live up to their commitment" not to host terrorists.

Mr Stoltenberg admitted that the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan had not been anticipated by Nato and had taken his organisation by surprise.

The comments came as the secretary general said he would chair an extraordinary meeting of foreign affairs ministers on Friday to address the crisis.

"We need to remember we went in [to Afghanistan] to fight international terrorism and for 20 years we have prevented Afghanistan from being a safe haven for international terrorists and we have been able to degrade Al Qaeda," he said.

"We expect the new rulers in Kabul to live up to their commitment not to host international terrorists in Afghanistan and we will stay vigilant."

He said Nato now faces "difficult questions" over the collapse after years of investment in Afghan security services, but maintains it is still a "strong alliance".

Thousands of Afghans descended on Kabul's airport. AP Photo

"There are difficult lessons to be learnt for Nato," he said.

"Despite all the money and training and equipment we provided to Afghanistan security forces we saw the political and military leadership collapse. It raises difficult questions for Nato to look into."

The EU's Josep Borrell told the European Parliament on Thursday that his major concerns included a possible surge in refugee numbers and increasing complexity in Central Asia – with Turkey, China and Russia all vying to increase their influence in the region.

Mr Borrell said the EU was being forced to "establish channels of communication" with the Taliban to ensure safe exits for its nationals and Afghan staff and their families.

"Yes, we have to talk with the Taliban but that doesn't mean recognition," he said.

Ben Wallace, the UK defence secretary said Britain was preparing for an Al Qaeda resurgence.

"Al Qaeda will look at this as an opportunity," he said. "We will have to gear up, tool up and we already have the capabilities to deal with some of that."

The UK says up to 10 Royal Air Force flights a day are departing to fly out hundreds of people.

The Taliban said it will allow safe passage to Kabul’s airport, but there are concerns that some Afghans are too scared to leave their homes and attempt the journey.

Chaotic scenes erupted at Kabul airport as thousands tried to flee and on Thursday it was reported that at least 12 people had been killed in the area.

Updated: August 19th 2021, 10:44 AM
Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our family matters legal consultant

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

SERIES INFO

Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series

All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Test series

1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets
2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March

Play starts at 9.30am

T20 series

1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March
2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March
3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March

TV
Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIE A FIXTURES

Saturday Benevento v Atalanta (2pm), Genoa v Bologna (5pm), AC Milan v Torino (7.45pm)

Sunday Roma v Inter Milan (3.30pm), Udinese v Napoli, Hellas Verona v Crotone, Parma v Lazio (2pm), Fiorentina v Cagliari (9pm), Juventus v Sassuolo (11.45pm)

Monday Spezia v Sampdoria (11.45pm)

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees

Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

MATCH INFO

Manchester United 1 (Fernandes pen 2') Tottenham Hotspur 6 (Ndombele 4', Son 7' & 37' Kane (30' & pen 79, Aurier 51')

Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

The Written World: How Literature Shaped History
Martin Puchner
Granta

The biog

Favourite food: Fish and seafood

Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends

Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in!

Favourite country to visit: Italy

Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

Family: We all have one!

Jewel of the Expo 2020

252 projectors installed on Al Wasl dome

13.6km of steel used in the structure that makes it equal in length to 16 Burj Khalifas

550 tonnes of moulded steel were raised last year to cap the dome

724,000 cubic metres is the space it encloses

Stands taller than the leaning tower of Pisa

Steel trellis dome is one of the largest single structures on site

The size of 16 tennis courts and weighs as much as 500 elephants

Al Wasl means connection in Arabic

World’s largest 360-degree projection surface

VEZEETA PROFILE

Date started: 2012

Founder: Amir Barsoum

Based: Dubai, UAE

Sector: HealthTech / MedTech

Size: 300 employees

Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018)

Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

KEY DEVELOPMENTS IN MARITIME DISPUTE

2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier.

2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus

2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress.

2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek.

2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Transgender report
