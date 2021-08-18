Anguished speeches in the UK parliament echoed by terrified Afghans demonstrating outside

Afghan interpreters have urged the British government to evacuate their extended families and others at risk in Afghanistan.

Their plea came as the UK Parliament held an emergency debate, following the takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Dozens of people – including former employees of the British military in Afghanistan and fellow Afghans – protested outside the House of Commons in London on Wednesday.

Amid the Taliban’s rapid advance, chaotic scenes have taken place, as locals and foreign nationals attempted to flee the country.

A former interpreter, who has been in the UK for four years and worked for the British military for three years, said the Taliban would “target each and every person” who was in some way linked to the previous Afghan government or Nato.

“They will kill them without any hesitation,” the interpreter, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told The National.

“This is a very serious concern of all our colleagues and families and friends. We demand the British government give a safe refuge to our extended family, provide them with a safe shelter or evacuate them.”

Another interpreter said that while many interpreters had been brought over to the UK, some were still in Afghanistan.

“There are still many left behind. Their lives are in great risk.

“I think the UK government … it’s their obligation to bring those who are still in Afghanistan, because we know they’re hiding and if they’re seen they will be targeted.”

A third interpreter said his family in Kabul had been too fearful to leave their home since the Taliban took over the capital on Sunday.

Former soldiers turned politicians have been among the most vocal in criticism of the UK government as the Taliban has advanced.

Conservative Party Member of Parliament Tom Tugendhat, who chairs the Parliamentary foreign affairs committee, told Parliament that the past week had seen him “struggle through anger, grief and rage".

“The feeling of abandonment, of not just a country but the sacrifice that my friends made,” Mr Tugendhat, who served in Afghanistan with the UK's Territorial Army reserve force, said.

“I've watched good men go into the earth, taking with them a part of me, a part of all of us. This week has torn open some of those wounds, left them raw.”

On Parliament Square, the interpreters and supporters flew Afghan flags and held up posters as MPs returned.

Maj Andrew Fox, who retired from the elite Parachute Regiment in May, having completed three tours of Afghanistan, said he was outside Parliament to “stand side by side with our Afghan interpreters as they stood side by side with us when we were in Afghanistan”.

He welcomed the government’s announcement of a resettlement scheme for Afghan refugees, but said “we need to do more and we need to do it faster”.

The UK will take in 20,000 Afghans over the next few years, including 5,000 this year.

“There are people whose lives are in imminent danger in Afghanistan, in Kabul at the moment,” Maj Fox told The National.

“They’ve got bureaucratic hoops to jump through. It’s too complicated and too difficult, when they’re in hiding, when they’re trying to keep their phones and IT equipment sanitised in case they get caught the Taliban.

“We need to make it easier for them to get out faster.”

Maj Andrew Fox, centre, completed three tours to Afghanistan with the Parachute Regiment.

He said, for all his friends who had served or were still serving in the military, “I think we're united in our heartbreak at what's happened in Afghanistan.”

In Parliament, the government was accused of failing the Afghan people and the soldiers who served there. The UK’s relationship with the US, whose pullout from Afghanistan triggered Nato following suit, and the future role of the alliance were also questioned.

Former UK prime minister Theresa May said the situation was a “major setback for British foreign policy”.

“I do find it incomprehensible and worrying that the United Kingdom was not able to bring together, not a military solution, but an alternative alliance of countries to continue to provide the support necessary to sustain a government in Afghanistan,” she said.

Mr Tugendhat asked: “What does it say about us as a country about our willingness to defend our values if we are entirely dependent on a unilateral decision taken by the United States?

“This is a harsh lesson for all of us and if we’re not careful it could be a very, very difficult lesson for our allies.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Taliban would be judged on its “actions rather than by its words, on its attitude to terrorism, to crime and narcotics, as well as humanitarian access, and the rights of girls to receive an education”.

Mohamed Khalid, an Afghan who has lived in the UK for 17 years, was among those who demonstrated on Parliament Square.

Referring to the tens of thousands of people killed since the 2001 invasion, he asked what was the point of the past 20 years' sacrifices, now that the Taliban had returned.

Mr Khalid first left Afghanistan in 1997, a year after the Taliban had captured the country.

“It’s the same situation right now again”, he said, despite the insurgent group claiming it had changed.

Mr Johnson conceded the Afghan government had collapsed sooner than expected, but insisted that Nato had succeeded in its core mission when invading Afghanistan in diminishing Al Qaeda.

But now there are fears that the return of the Taliban could allow terrorist groups a safe haven to build.

“It is with utter disbelief seeing us make such an operational and strategic blunder by retreating at this time,” said Tobias Ellwood, chair of Parliament’s defence select committee, and a former captain in the British Army.

“A decision that’s already triggering a humanitarian disaster, a migrant crisis not seen since the Second World War and a cultural change in rights to women, and once again turning Afghanistan into a breeding ground for terrorism.”

The Book of Collateral Damage Sinan Antoon (Yale University Press)

Expo details Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia The world fair will run for six months from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021. It is expected to attract 25 million visits Some 70 per cent visitors are projected to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 167-year history of World Expos. More than 30,000 volunteers are required for Expo 2020 The site covers a total of 4.38 sqkm, including a 2 sqkm gated area It is located adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor's risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country's most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Three trading apps to try Sharad Nair recommends three investment apps for UAE residents: For beginners or people who want to start investing with limited capital, Mr Nair suggests eToro. “The low fees and low minimum balance requirements make the platform more accessible,” he says. “The user interface is straightforward to understand and operate, while its social element may help ease beginners into the idea of investing money by looking to a virtual community.”

The specs: 2018 Maserati Levante S Price, base / as tested: Dh409,000 / Dh467,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 430hp @ 5,750rpm Torque: 580Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.9L / 100km

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

match info Southampton 2 (Ings 32' & pen 89') Tottenham Hotspur 5 (Son 45', 47', 64', & 73', Kane 82') Man of the match Son Heung-min (Tottenham)

Graduated from the American University of Sharjah She is the eldest of three brothers and two sisters Has helped solve 15 cases of electric shocks Enjoys travelling, reading and horse riding

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Manchester United v Club America When: Thursday, 9pm Arizona time (Friday UAE, 8am)

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

Company profile Name: Infinite8 Based: Dubai Launch year: 2017 Number of employees: 90 Sector: Online gaming industry Funding: $1.2m from a UAE angel investor

The specs: 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA Price, base / as tested Dh150,900 / Dh173,600 Engine 2.0L inline four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed automatic Power 211hp @ 5,500rpm Torque 350Nm @ 1,200rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.4L / 100km

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

