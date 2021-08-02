Booster vaccines to be offered in Britain from September

People in Britain are to be offered a third dose of a Covid-19 vaccine from next month. Getty Images

Booster vaccines are to be offered to 32 million people in Britain from next month amid fears protection could wane before winter.

Up to 2,000 pharmacies across England will run the programme so the National Health Service can focus on clearing a backlog of patients waiting for other treatments.

The government is planning to distribute 2.5 million third doses per week, The Telegraph reported.

The booster campaign could start as soon as September 6, which would see the campaign completed by early December if it goes to plan.

All adults aged 50 and older, as well as those who are immunosuppressed, are expected to be offered the booster vaccines.

Officials have drawn up plans for it to be given with the flu shot, with one injection in each arm floated as an idea.

Ministers are considering allowing people to receive a different brand of vaccine to the shot they received in their first and second injections following a trial that found mixing vaccines gave more protection.

It is understood seven vaccines are being tested, with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Novavax showing positive results in preliminary tests.

Britain’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisation recommended in June that the booster campaign should be completed in two stages.

The committee said those aged 70 and older should be first to receive the third injection followed by all adults over 50.

With most young adults only receiving their second dose in the summer, the committee reserved its decision on when this group should receive a third dose.

On Sunday, 38,858 people received their first injection, while 212,159 received their second. More than 88 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

