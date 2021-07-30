IAG: travel curbs stall recovery for British Airways owner

Passenger numbers at one of the world’s leading airline groups are still only a fifth of pre-pandemic levels.

British Airways owner IAG said the small number of countries on the UK’s travel green list had “severely limited” its recovery.

The company reported losses of €967 million ($1.15bn) in the second quarter of 2021 and €2.04bn for the year so far.

Read more Frustration at UK's failure to remove UAE from red list

In a six-monthly update, it predicted passenger numbers would rise in the late summer and autumn but remain well below 2019 levels.

It welcomed news that Britain will ease restrictions for vaccinated travellers from the US and EU, although this has yet to be fully reciprocated.

Luis Gallego, the chief executive of IAG, said there was “widespread pent-up demand” for travel when Covid-19 restrictions were lifted.

He said the company’s focus was on ensuring it had the flexibility to pounce when travel restrictions were lifted.

“We know that recovery will be uneven, but we're ready to take advantage of a surge in air travel demand in line with increasing vaccination rates,” he said.

“All our airlines continue to take significant actions to preserve their strength through the current pandemic and to position them for recovery.”

Foreign travel from England was re-opened in May, but most countries were on the amber list, which meant people had to quarantine on their return.

Portugal, the only major holiday destination on the quarantine-free green list when it was unveiled, was struck off less than a month later.

Passengers check in for their British Airways flight at London Heathrow. Photographer: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg

Rules were eased this month when vaccinated travellers were exempted from amber list quarantine requirements, opening up destinations such as Spain.

But there was uproar after France was dropped from this category because of fears over the Beta variant, which is mainly prevalent in an overseas territory thousands of miles from Paris.

Amber list travellers must still take a test before arriving in England and another one on their second day after landing.

People entering from red list countries must quarantine in a government-approved hotel. There is no exemption from this for vaccinated travellers.

“The restricted nature of the green list severely limited the recovery in capacity expected on the lifting of restrictions ,” IAG said.

Recovery forecast

IAG’s losses were less severe than in 2020, when it shed more than €4bn in the first few months of the pandemic.

It said that some of its airlines, including Spanish carrier Iberia, had reported better results after restrictions were lifted.

The company’s overall passenger numbers in Q2 were at 21.9 per cent of 2019, only slightly up on the first three months of the year.

This is expected to rise to about 45 per cent of pre-pandemic levels in Q3 as restrictions continue to be eased.

But IAG expects it will take until at least 2023 for passenger numbers to reach where they were before the pandemic.

Britain this week opened up to people vaccinated abroad for the first time, with those from the EU and US allowed to skip quarantine.

IAG described the opening up to the US as “an important first step in fully reopening the transatlantic travel corridor”.

The new policy takes effect on Monday morning and is intended to boost the economy and allow for family reunions.

France continues to be under separate rules, which Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said were justified because people from the territory of La Reunion where the Beta variant is prevalent could carry it to mainland France.

“It’s not the distance that matters, it’s the ease of travel between different component parts of any individual country,” he told the Today programme.

First identified in South Africa, the Beta variant is feared to reduce the effectiveness of existing vaccines.

Critics pointed out that La Reunion itself is on the regular amber list, meaning vaccinated people could travel directly to Britain from the island.

“Arrivals in UK direct from Reunion are not subject to quarantine. Struggling to find coherence here,” said Peter Ricketts, a former British ambassador to France.

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

THE SPECS Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Engine: 5.0-litre supercharged V8 Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 518bhp Torque: 625Nm Speed: 0-100kmh 5.3 seconds Price: Dh633,435 On sale: now

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

Results: 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 2,000m - Winner: Powderhouse, Sam Hitchcott (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh165,000 2,200m - Winner: Heraldic, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 7.40pm: Conditions Dh240,000 1,600m - Winner: Walking Thunder, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash 8.15pm: Handicap Dh190,000 2,000m - Winner: Key Bid, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe 8.50pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 1,200m - Winner: Drafted, Sam Hitchcott, Doug Watson 9.25pm: Handicap Dh170,000 1,600m - Winner: Cachao, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh190,000 1,400m - Winner: Rodaini, Connor Beasley, Ahmed bin Harmash

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

THE BIO Mr Al Qassimi is 37 and lives in Dubai

He is a keen drummer and loves gardening

His favourite way to unwind is spending time with his two children and cooking

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

PFA Premier League team of 2018-19 Allison (Liverpool) Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) Andrew Robertson (Liverpool) Paul Pogba (Manchester United) Fernandinho (Manchester City) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani