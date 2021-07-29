Denmark to deport Somalian back to 'safe' town where Al Shabab murdered her father

Xafsa Mole is set to be deported from Denmark back to Somalia. Courtesy Xafsa Mole

A Somali woman whose father and brother were murdered by the Islamist militant group Al Shabab faces deportation from Denmark.

After more than five years legally living in the Scandinavian country, immigration authorities told Xafsa Mole, 25, she was no longer eligible for asylum after deeming her hometown now safe.

The decision follows a similar spate of deportation orders of Syrian refugees living in Denmark, which has drawn widespread criticism from local and international rights groups.

Ms Mole was 19 when a leader from Al Shabab in Somalia asked to marry her. When she said no, her would-be suitor sent armed men to her home killing her father, oldest brother and badly injuring her mother. After overcoming the traumatic event and finding safety in Denmark for the past five years, Ms Mole may be forced to face her perpetrators once more.

Speaking to The National from Kerteminde, a tiny and sheltered town in central Denmark where she currently lives, she relayed her troubling story.

Ms Mole hails from a similarly small and agricultural town in Somalia called Jamaame. Located in the southern Lower Juba region of Somalia, her hometown has been largely under the control of Al Shabab, which has links to Al Qaeda, since the insurgent group’s military campaigns to introduce strict religious law in the country began a decade ago.

Ms Mole found out the severe consequences of rejecting Al Shabab and after the attack on her family she knew the militants would not leave her alone. In mourning and fearing for her life, she fled Somalia as soon as she could. “I just wanted to be safe,” she said.

After engaging a smuggler, Ms Mole found herself on the road for an unknown number of weeks travelling through many unknown countries until she reached Denmark in mid-October 2014.

Xafsa Mole fled Somalia to Denmark after the militant group attacked her home after she refused to marry one of their members. Courtesy Xafsa Mole

A year later Ms Mole was free to start a new life free from danger. “I was in a refugee camp for one year but then my asylum application was accepted and I felt happy and safe,” she said.

In the five and a half years since she arrived in the Scandinavian country, Ms Mole has learned the language, made friends, been employed and is currently nearing the end of a year-long programme to train as a social and health assistant.

It was all the more shocking, therefore, when, after failing to get her residency renewed as usual this year, Ms Mole received a letter on July 7 from Danish Authorities telling her she was being deported to Somalia within 30 days.

She has appointed a lawyer but does not know what she will do when August 8 arrives. She’s fearful of either scenario: the police who might come knocking on her door in Denmark or the gunmen who she expects will do the same in Somalia.

‘How can I go back to a place where my family is still hunted? I know they will come back for me,” Ms Mole said of the militants her family still hide from.

She isn’t even sure where family members live right now and her eldest surviving brother has ominously gone missing. Returning to Jamaame feels like an inevitable death sentence.

Denmark has been on a rampant drive to revoke residencies of asylum seekers it considers no longer in need of protection. After deeming the Syrian capital of Damascus and its surrounding areas ‘safe’, Danish authorities have been cancelling residencies of Syrians young and old and telling them to return home.

Given that there are no official diplomatic relations between Syria and Denmark, any deportations of Syrians would have to be voluntary, however refusal to do so means living in a very restrictive deportation centre in Denmark. Some 1,200 Syrians in Denmark are believed to be affected by the hostile policy, but they are not the only people feeling threatened.

People attend a demonstration to show support for Syrian refugees in Copenhagen in May. Getty Images

Despite ongoing international military operations to quash Al Shabab’s presence in parts of Somalia, Danish authorities claim Ms Mole's hometown is now ‘safe' enough for her to return.

The two countries do have diplomatic relations, meaning her deportation order could actually send her packing to what she says is inevitable danger or worse, death.

In 2018, hundreds of Somalis in Denmark had their permits revoked under a similar scheme. Some successfully appealed and stayed but, according to the Danish Refugee Council, many left and have disappeared, possibly to live without status in another country, something Ms Mole is not considering.

"It took me time to build a life here and I don't speak another language so what would I do in another country?” she said.

Tenet Director: Christopher Nolan Stars: John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh Rating: 5/5

LAST-16 FIXTURES Sunday, January 20

3pm: Jordan v Vietnam at Al Maktoum Stadium, Dubai

6pm: Thailand v China at Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

9pm: Iran v Oman at Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Monday, January 21

3pm: Japan v Saudi Arabia at Sharjah Stadium

6pm: Australia v Uzbekistan at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, Al Ain

9pm: UAE v Kyrgyzstan at Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi Tuesday, January 22

5pm: South Korea v Bahrain at Rashid Stadium, Dubai

8pm: Qatar v Iraq at Al Nahyan Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre, V6 twin-turbo Transmission: seven-speed PDK dual clutch automatic Power: 375bhp Torque: 520Nm Price: Dh332,800 On sale: now

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens

Winners: Dubai Hurricanes

Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership

Winners: Bahrain

Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership

}Winners: Dubai Exiles

Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One

Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens

Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two

Winners: Barrelhouse

Runners up: RAK Rugby

Other acts on the Jazz Garden bill Sharrie Williams

The American singer is hugely respected in blues circles due to her passionate vocals and songwriting. Born and raised in Michigan, Williams began recording and touring as a teenage gospel singer. Her career took off with the blues band The Wiseguys. Such was the acclaim of their live shows that they toured throughout Europe and in Africa. As a solo artist, Williams has also collaborated with the likes of the late Dizzy Gillespie, Van Morrison and Mavis Staples.

Lin Rountree

An accomplished smooth jazz artist who blends his chilled approach with R‘n’B. Trained at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, DC, Rountree formed his own band in 2004. He has also recorded with the likes of Kem, Dwele and Conya Doss. He comes to Dubai on the back of his new single Pass The Groove, from his forthcoming 2018 album Stronger Still, which may follow his five previous solo albums in cracking the top 10 of the US jazz charts.

Anita Williams

Dubai-based singer Anita Williams will open the night with a set of covers and swing, jazz and blues standards that made her an in-demand singer across the emirate. The Irish singer has been performing in Dubai since 2008 at venues such as MusicHall and Voda Bar. Her Jazz Garden appearance is career highlight as she will use the event to perform the original song Big Blue Eyes, the single from her debut solo album, due for release soon.

Manchester United's summer dealings In Victor Lindelof (Benfica) £30.7 million Romelu Lukaku (Everton) £75 million Nemanja Matic (Chelsea) £40 million Out Zlatan Ibrahimovic Released Wayne Rooney (Everton) Free transfer Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) £9.8 million

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

Wayne Rooney's career Everton (2002-2004) Appearances: 48

Goals: 17

Manchester United (2004-2017) Appearances: 496

Goals: 253

England (2003-) Appearances: 119

Goals: 53

Various Artists

Habibi Funk: An Eclectic Selection Of Music From The Arab World (Habibi Funk)

​​​​​​​

Tightening the screw on rogue recruiters The UAE overhauled the procedure to recruit housemaids and domestic workers with a law in 2017 to protect low-income labour from being exploited. Only recruitment companies authorised by the government are permitted as part of Tadbeer, a network of labour ministry-regulated centres. A contract must be drawn up for domestic workers, the wages and job offer clearly stating the nature of work. The contract stating the wages, work entailed and accommodation must be sent to the employee in their home country before they depart for the UAE. The contract will be signed by the employer and employee when the domestic worker arrives in the UAE. Only recruitment agencies registered with the ministry can undertake recruitment and employment applications for domestic workers. Penalties for illegal recruitment in the UAE include fines of up to Dh100,000 and imprisonment But agents not authorised by the government sidestep the law by illegally getting women into the country on visit visas.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

The Details Kabir Singh Produced by: Cinestaan Studios, T-Series Directed by: Sandeep Reddy Vanga Starring: Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Suresh Oberoi, Soham Majumdar, Arjun Pahwa Rating: 2.5/5

if you go The flights

Flydubai offers three daily direct flights to Sarajevo and, from June, a daily flight from Thessaloniki from Dubai. A return flight costs from Dhs1,905 including taxes.

The trip

The Travel Scientists are the organisers of the Balkan Ride and several other rallies around the world. The 2018 running of this particular adventure will take place from August 3-11, once again starting in Sarajevo and ending a week later in Thessaloniki. If you’re driving your own vehicle, then entry start from €880 (Dhs 3,900) per person including all accommodation along the route. Contact the Travel Scientists if you wish to hire one of their vehicles.

Brief scoreline: Manchester United 2 Rashford 28', Martial 72' Watford 1 Doucoure 90'

Results 6.30pm: Mazrat Al Ruwayah – Group 2 (PA) $36,000 (Dirt) 1,600m, Winner: RB Money To Burn, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $68,000 (Turf) 2,410m, Winner: Star Safari, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 7.40pm: Meydan Trophy – Conditions (TB) $50,000 (T) 1,900m, Winner: Secret Protector, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 8.15pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 - Group 2 (TB) $293,000 (D) 1,900m, Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass 8.50pm: Al Rashidiya – Group 2 (TB) $163,000 (T) 1,800m, Winner: Zakouski, William Buick, Charlie Appleby 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $65,000 (T) 1,000m, Winner: Motafaawit, Sam Hitchcock, Doug Watson

In numbers 1,000 tonnes of waste collected daily: 800 tonnes converted into alternative fuel

150 tonnes to landfill

50 tonnes sold as scrap metal 800 tonnes of RDF replaces 500 tonnes of coal Two conveyor lines treat more than 350,000 tonnes of waste per year 25 staff on site

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Results Stage 5: 1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Team Jumbo-Visma 04:19:08 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:03 3. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers 4. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education-Nippo 00:00:05 5. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:06 General Classification: 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 17:09:26 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:45 3. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:01:12 4. Chris Harper (AUS) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:54 5. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 00:01:56

MATCH INFO Burnley 0 Man City 3 Raheem Sterling 35', 49' Ferran Torres 65'

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Dr Amal Khalid Alias revealed a recent case of a woman with daughters, who specifically wanted a boy. A semen analysis of the father showed abnormal sperm so the couple required IVF. Out of 21 eggs collected, six were unused leaving 15 suitable for IVF. A specific procedure was used, called intracytoplasmic sperm injection where a single sperm cell is inserted into the egg. On day three of the process, 14 embryos were biopsied for gender selection. The next day, a pre-implantation genetic report revealed four normal male embryos, three female and seven abnormal samples. Day five of the treatment saw two male embryos transferred to the patient. The woman recorded a positive pregnancy test two weeks later.

