We discussed ousting British PM, former adviser Cummings says

Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings speaks to the BBC in London. AFP

Dominic Cummings, a former top adviser to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said he discussed the possibility of toppling his boss after an election win in 2019 because Brexit campaigners were being sidelined.

Dominic Cummings said that by January 2020, after the November 2019 election, Mr Johnson did not "have a plan".

He said the prime minister's then girlfriend Carrie Symonds, who is now his wife, wanted to edge Mr Cummings and his former Vote Leave colleagues out of important government decisions.

"(People) were already saying: 'By the summer, either we'll all have gone from here or we'll be in the process of trying to get rid of him and get someone else in as prime minister'," Mr Cummings told the BBC.

He made the comments in his first TV interview since leaving his job last year.

In excerpts released on Monday, Mr Cummings accused Mr Johnson of not wanting to impose a second coronavirus lockdown in the autumn of 2020 because "the people who are dying are essentially all over 80".

Downing Street said the prime minister had taken action to protect lives and livelihoods.

The government did not immediately reply to a request for comment about Mr Cummings' latest remarks.

The BBC quoted a government representative as saying ministers were fully focused on recovery from the pandemic and restoring the economy.

Mr Cummings also told the BBC that anyone who was 100 per cent certain about the merits of Brexit "has a screw loose", although leaving the EU was still a good idea.

