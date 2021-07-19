Freedom, what freedom? Playing it safe in England as Covid curbs are lifted

People celebrate as they queue to enter a nightclub in Leeds after the final legal coronavirus restrictions were lifted in England at midnight. (Ioannis Alexopoulos/AP)

England's grand reopening was greeted with caution and concern on Monday, with most people planning to continue wearing masks as the Delta variant wreaks havoc in Britain.

The long-awaited “Freedom Day” means there are no more restrictions on social gatherings, masks are no longer a legal requirement, and nightclubs opened for the first time since March 2020.

Vaccinated people can travel to dozens more countries without having to isolate on their return, but not France, after it was struck off the list in a last-minute change on Friday.

Ministers are urging caution as they press ahead with the controversial unlocking despite infection rates climbing to all-time highs in about one in six areas of England, including almost all local authority areas in north-east England, close to a half in south-west England and nearly a third in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the success of Britain's vaccination programme made it possible to press ahead but that people should act responsibly.

“We must not be complacent or take the freedoms of today for granted,” he said.

“As we move away from government diktat, we enter a new stage, a new phase, where our response to the virus is with an emphasis on personal responsibility and corporate responsibility.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is spending “Freedom Day” in isolation after his Health Secretary Sajid Javid caught the virus and a public outcry foiled his plans to take daily tests instead of quarantining.

Mr Johnson and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak were identified as contacts of Mr Javid by the National Health Service app which is forcing hundreds of thousands of people into isolation in a wave of alerts nicknamed the “pingdemic".

The controversy overshadowed Monday's lifting of restrictions, with Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, accusing the government of presiding over “chaos, confusion and cronyism".

“With family events cancelled, businesses having to close, and workers going without pay, Johnson and Sunak's attempts to dodge isolation were crass and they were insensitive,” Mr Starmer said.

Mr Starmer said lifting all restrictions was reckless at a time when the Delta variant was out of control.

“Johnson's recklessness risks plunging us back into restrictions again,” he said. “Freedom Day is just the latest in a long list of slogans not backed up by policy.”

Visitors take the first tour of the Tower of London for 16 months on Monday after nearly all restrictions were lifted in England. AP

The government acknowledges that virus cases will continue to rise but says the vaccination programme has substantially weakened the link between infection, the need for hospital treatment and death.

Ministers are continuing to urge the use of masks in crowded places such as train carriages, even as the legal mandate is lifted, and are telling people not to delete the NHS app to avoid isolation.

All positive cases will still be legally required to isolate. Isolation for their close contacts will be eased on August 16, after which children and fully vaccinated people will become exempt.

Border controls will be maintained, including quarantine for all those travelling from a red list country and for unvaccinated people coming back from amber list countries.

Airlines including British Airways and Ryanair fell on the stock market on Monday amid concerns that new restrictions would hinder the industry’s rebound.

Michael O'Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair, said on Monday that he would turn off the NHS app because it was no longer necessary when most people are vaccinated.

“I would switch off the app, I don’t think it has any effect any more,” he told Sky News. “We are going to have to learn to live with Covid.”

Partygoers in London flocked to midnight events early on Monday to mark the return of clubs after the hospitality and entertainment industry was badly hit by the pandemic.

A group of anti-lockdown protesters turned out for a rally near the Houses of Parliament in London on Monday, with some chanting “freedom” and holding up anti-vaccination messages.

Prince Charles kicked off a three-day tour of the south west of England, appearing without a mask when speaking whith choristers at Exeter Cathedral.

But a survey carried out by the Office of National Statistics suggests most people are planning to play it safe, with 64 per cent saying they will cover their faces in shops and on public transport.

More than half of those who were surveyed between July 7 and 11 said they were worried about plans to remove legal restrictions.

The lifting of restrictions was delayed by four weeks from June 21 to allow more people to be fully vaccinated. About 68 per cent of adults have now had two doses.

Vaccines could soon be rolled out to children as health chiefs prepare to recommend shots for youngsters who are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19.

Data from Public Health England suggests that one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is 80 per cent effective at protecting against the need for hospital treatment with the Delta variant.

That increases to 96 per cent after two doses.

Company profile Name: Tabby Founded: August 2019; platform went live in February 2020 Founder/CEO: Hosam Arab, co-founder: Daniil Barkalov Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Payments Size: 40-50 employees Stage: Series A Investors: Arbor Ventures, Mubadala Capital, Wamda Capital, STV, Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, JIMCO, Global Ventures, Venture Souq, Outliers VC, MSA Capital, HOF and AB Accelerator.

SRI LANKS ODI SQUAD Perera (capt), Mendis, Gunathilaka, de Silva, Nissanka, Shanaka, Bandara, Hasaranga, Udana, Dananjaya, Dickwella, Chameera, Mendis, Fernando, Sandakan, Karunaratne, Fernando, Fernando.

hall of shame SUNDERLAND 2002-03 No one has ended a Premier League season quite like Sunderland. They lost each of their final 15 games, taking no points after January. They ended up with 19 in total, sacking managers Peter Reid and Howard Wilkinson and losing 3-1 to Charlton when they scored three own goals in eight minutes. SUNDERLAND 2005-06 Until Derby came along, Sunderland’s total of 15 points was the Premier League’s record low. They made it until May and their final home game before winning at the Stadium of Light while they lost a joint record 29 of their 38 league games. HUDDERSFIELD 2018-19 Joined Derby as the only team to be relegated in March. No striker scored until January, while only two players got more assists than goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. The mid-season appointment Jan Siewert was to end his time as Huddersfield manager with a 5.3 per cent win rate. ASTON VILLA 2015-16 Perhaps the most inexplicably bad season, considering they signed Idrissa Gueye and Adama Traore and still only got 17 points. Villa won their first league game, but none of the next 19. They ended an abominable campaign by taking one point from the last 39 available. FULHAM 2018-19 Terrible in different ways. Fulham’s total of 26 points is not among the lowest ever but they contrived to get relegated after spending over £100 million (Dh457m) in the transfer market. Much of it went on defenders but they only kept two clean sheets in their first 33 games. LA LIGA: Sporting Gijon, 13 points in 1997-98. BUNDESLIGA: Tasmania Berlin, 10 points in 1965-66

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

