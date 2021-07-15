Turned away: Frontex 'complicit' in illegal pushback of asylum seekers

EU border agency Frontex was accused of complicity in the illegal turning back of migrants. AP

The EU’s border agency was complicit in the illegal turning away of migrants at the bloc’s borders, a European Parliament inquiry has found.

A committee of MEPs who led a four-month investigation into allegations of pushbacks found the border agency Frontex failed to investigate such reports promptly.

The group said Frontex “found evidence in support of allegations of fundamental rights violations … but failed to address and follow-up on these violations promptly, vigilantly and effectively”.



“As a result, Frontex did not prevent these violations, nor reduce the risk of future fundamental rights violations,” the report said.

The group “did not find conclusive evidence on the direct performance of pushbacks” by the border agency.

Allegations of the border agency’s complicity in turning people away illegally surfaced last year after a video appeared to show one of its ships blocking a small dinghy crammed with asylum seekers from landing in Greece from Turkey.

Experts said the incident appeared to defy a ban on the forcible return of refugees or asylum seekers to countries where they could face persecution.

Tineke Strik, a Dutch MEP and one of the report’s authors, said it was clear that Frontex was "at least aware of what was going on” in the Aegean Sea.

“They asked for a response from the [Greek] government and when the government denied the case was closed,” she told The Guardian.

Ms Strik called for the resignation of Frontex director Fabrice Leggeri. “We don’t have confidence in him any more,” she said.

Frontex is undergoing a major expansion to cope with a surge in arrivals. By 2027, the agency will have 10,000 border and coastguards.

The report “strongly disapproves of the delay in the recruitment of the fundamental rights monitors” alongside the expansion.

The committee recommended that EU countries “should step up their involvement and actions to ensure that Frontex’s support of border surveillance goes hand in hand with adequately preventing and combating fundamental rights violations”.

Start-up hopes to end Japan's love affair with cash Across most of Asia, people pay for taxi rides, restaurant meals and merchandise with smartphone-readable barcodes — except in Japan, where cash still rules. Now, as the country's biggest web companies race to dominate the payments market, one Tokyo-based startup says it has a fighting chance to win with its QR app. Origami had a head start when it introduced a QR-code payment service in late 2015 and has since signed up fast-food chain KFC, Tokyo's largest cab company Nihon Kotsu and convenience store operator Lawson. The company raised $66 million in September to expand nationwide and plans to more than double its staff of about 100 employees, says founder Yoshiki Yasui. Origami is betting that stores, which until now relied on direct mail and email newsletters, will pay for the ability to reach customers on their smartphones. For example, a hair salon using Origami's payment app would be able to send a message to past customers with a coupon for their next haircut. Quick Response codes, the dotted squares that can be read by smartphone cameras, were invented in the 1990s by a unit of Toyota Motor to track automotive parts. But when the Japanese pioneered digital payments almost two decades ago with contactless cards for train fares, they chose the so-called near-field communications technology. The high cost of rolling out NFC payments, convenient ATMs and a culture where lost wallets are often returned have all been cited as reasons why cash remains king in the archipelago. In China, however, QR codes dominate. Cashless payments, which includes credit cards, accounted for just 20 per cent of total consumer spending in Japan during 2016, compared with 60 per cent in China and 89 per cent in South Korea, according to a report by the Bank of Japan.

