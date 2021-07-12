EU says Afghanistan fighting has 'grave impact on civilians'

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday. AFP

The fighting in Afghanistan as Nato forces withdraw is having a grave effect on civilians, the EU's foreign policy chief said.

Josep Borrell said the number of civilian casualties was up by nearly a quarter compared to earlier in the year, with more attacks against the ethnic minority Hazaras.

EU foreign ministers held talks on Afghanistan on Monday, when they urged the Taliban to sit down at the negotiating table and discuss an end to the fighting.

Read more Afghan women's worst fears realised as Taliban returns

A Taliban offensive has put Afghan security forces on the back foot as the US and its Nato allies end their 20-year military presence.

"The fighting is having a grave impact on civilians," said Mr Borrell at a press conference in Brussels.

"The ministers have unanimously urged the Taliban to engage in substantive and conclusive peace negotiations.

"We also call on countries in the region and the broader international community to play a constructive role in support of the Afghanistan peace process."

The Nato withdrawal led to fears that Afghan security forces will be overrun in a "Saigon moment" echoing the fall of South Vietnam in 1975.

The Taliban claims to control 85 per cent of Afghanistan, and international concern about getting medicines and supplies into the country is increasing.

US President Joe Biden said that Washington will continue to support the people of Afghanistan but that Kabul must determine its own future.

People displaced due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces flee an area in Kandahar, Afghanistan. EPA

The deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan prompted its government to urge European countries not to deport any more Afghan migrants.

The advance by the Taliban has caused a wave of internally displaced families, a situation complicated by another outbreak of coronavirus.

Finland said on Monday that it would pause deportations while it assessed security issues in Afghanistan.

But Austria's Foreign Minister, Alexander Schallenberg, spoke out on Monday against Kabul's call to stop deportations.

"I think that is a bad sign. It is simply unacceptable because we have a deal with Afghanistan and deals must be respected," he said.

"It cannot be a one-way street. The EU is one of the major financial backers of Afghanistan."

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

The biog Siblings: five brothers and one sister Education: Bachelors in Political Science at the University of Minnesota Interests: Swimming, tennis and the gym Favourite place: UAE Favourite packet food on the trip: pasta primavera What he did to pass the time during the trip: listen to audio books

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index The Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index Mazen Abukhater, principal and actuary at global consultancy Mercer, Middle East, says the company’s Melbourne Mercer Global Pension Index - which benchmarks 34 pension schemes across the globe to assess their adequacy, sustainability and integrity - included Saudi Arabia for the first time this year to offer a glimpse into the region. The index highlighted fundamental issues for all 34 countries, such as a rapid ageing population and a low growth / low interest environment putting pressure on expected returns. It also highlighted the increasing popularity around the world of defined contribution schemes. “Average life expectancy has been increasing by about three years every 10 years. Someone born in 1947 is expected to live until 85 whereas someone born in 2007 is expected to live to 103,” Mr Abukhater told the Mena Pensions Conference. “Are our systems equipped to handle these kind of life expectancies in the future? If so many people retire at 60, they are going to be in retirement for 43 years – so we need to adapt our retirement age to our changing life expectancy.” Saudi Arabia came in the middle of Mercer’s ranking with a score of 58.9. The report said the country's index could be raised by improving the minimum level of support for the poorest aged individuals and increasing the labour force participation rate at older ages as life expectancies rise. Mr Abukhater said the challenges of an ageing population, increased life expectancy and some individuals relying solely on their government for financial support in their retirement years will put the system under strain. “To relieve that pressure, governments need to consider whether it is time to switch to a defined contribution scheme so that individuals can supplement their own future with the help of government support,” he said.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 611bhp Torque: 620Nm Transmission: seven-speed automatic Price: upon application On sale: now

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Brief scoreline: Toss: South Africa, elected to bowl first England (311-8): Stokes 89, Morgan 57, Roy 54, Root 51; Ngidi 3-66 South Africa (207): De Kock 68, Van der Dussen 50; Archer 3-27, Stokes 2-12

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

Full list of brands available for Instagram Checkout Adidas @adidaswomen Anastasia Beverly Hills @anastasiabeverlyhills Balmain @balmain Burberry @burberry ColourPop @colourpopcosmetics Dior @dior H&M @hm Huda Beauty @hudabeautyshop KKW @kkwbeauty Kylie Cosmetics @kyliecosmetics MAC Cosmetics @maccosmetics Michael Kors @michaelkors NARS @narsissist Nike @niketraining & @nikewomen NYX Cosmetics @nyxcosmetics Oscar de la Renta @oscardelarenta Ouai Hair @theouai Outdoor Voices @outdoorvoices Prada @prada Revolve @revolve Uniqlo @uniqlo Warby Parker @warbyparker Zara @zara

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE (+4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Bio: Favourite Quote: Prophet Mohammad's quotes There is reward for kindness to every living thing and A good man treats women with honour Favourite Hobby: Serving poor people Favourite Book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite food: Fish and vegetables Favourite place to visit: London

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered

Cases of coronavirus in the GCC as of March 15 Saudi Arabia – 103 infected, 0 dead, 1 recovered UAE – 86 infected, 0 dead, 23 recovered Bahrain – 210 infected, 0 dead, 44 recovered Kuwait – 104 infected, 0 dead, 5 recovered Qatar – 337 infected, 0 dead, 4 recovered Oman – 19 infected, 0 dead, 9 recovered