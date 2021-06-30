Tourists will have to pay for Covid-19 tests in France

Foreign tourists visiting France will have to pay for Covid-19 tests from July 7, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Les Echos newspaper in an interview published Wednesday.

“We have decided foreign tourists should pay for those tests, 49 euros for PCR tests and 29 euros for antigenic tests. This is about reciprocity, as French people travelling abroad have to pay for those tests in most countries,” Mr Attal said.

Regarding French citizens who prefer to be tested when needed — for travel or social outings — instead of being vaccinated, Mr Attal said the government would consider making them pay for those tests once the summer holidays are over.

The French government's leading scientific adviser, Prof Jean-Francois Delfraissy, said earlier on Wednesday that France is likely to have a fourth wave of the Covid-19 virus due to a resurgence of cases caused by the Delta variant.

