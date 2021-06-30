Gates Foundation commits $2.1 billion to gender equality

Melinda Gates delivers her speech at the Generation Equality Forum in Paris on June 30. AP

Bill and Melinda Gates’s foundation announced on Wednesday that it would spend $2.1 billion to advance global gender equality.

Private donors, government officials and civil society leaders gathered at the Generation Equality Forum convened by UN Women in Paris to make financial and political commitments to aid women and girls.

Ms Gates also pledged another $1.4bn for women’s sexual health and reproductive rights.

“When women have the right to access contraceptives, and time and space the births of their children, it leads not just to their empowerment, but to decades and generations of empowerment,” said Ms Gates, a panellist at the summit.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said it would spend the money in the next five years on health and family planning programmes, economic empowerment projects and other initiatives.

Advancing gender equality is a core area for the Seattle-based foundation, the largest private charitable group in the US, with an endowment of nearly $50bn.

It gives about $5bn annually through its philanthropic work, but its future and leadership structure have been called into question after Bill and Melinda’s recent divorce.

At the summit, one of the UN’s young champions in Zambia, Yande Banda, was given a standing ovation after her fiery speech calling on world leaders in the room to stand up for better education for girls.

“If you’re with us and if you’re for our future, then stand up. Stand for our future," Ms Banda told the leaders.

"Stand for our funding. Stand for our education. This is no longer an ‘if’ issue. We must be at the table, we must be sure girls are getting back to school and we must do it now.”

The Generation Equality Forum, marking the 25th anniversary of the 1995 Beijing women’s conference, was delayed from last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be mainly held online.

It is a follow-up to a forum in Mexico City in March and is co-chaired by France and Mexico.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

EMERGENCY PHONE NUMBERS Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

FIXTURES Thursday

Dibba v Al Dhafra, Fujairah Stadium (5pm)

Al Wahda v Hatta, Al Nahyan Stadium (8pm) Friday

Al Nasr v Ajman, Zabeel Stadium (5pm)

Al Jazria v Al Wasl, Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium (8pm) Saturday

Emirates v Al Ain, Emirates Club Stadium (5pm)

Sharjah v Shabab Al Ahli Dubai, Sharjah Stadium (8pm)

'The Ice Road' Director: Jonathan Hensleigh

Stars: Liam Neeson, Amber Midthunder, Laurence Fishburne 2/5

