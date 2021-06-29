Last German troops leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years

Germany’s last troops left Afghanistan on Tuesday after nearly 20 years of presence in the country, the defence minister said.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer tweeted that the last soldiers “left Afghanistan safely” on Tuesday evening.

Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer thanked the more than 150,000 troops who have served there since 2001 and said that “they can be proud of this mission".

The German military, or Bundeswehr, said the last troops were on their way home through Tbilisi in Georgia.

It said Brig Gen Ansgar Meyer, the last commander of the German contingent, was on board an Airbus A400M plane bringing them home.

Nato agreed in April to withdraw its 7,000 non-American forces from Afghanistan to match US President Joe Biden’s decision to pull all American troops from the country, starting on May 1.

At the time, Germany had about 1,100 troops there.

Its contingent, which focused on northern Afghanistan, was the second biggest in the Resolute Support mission after that of the US. Its last bases were in Mazar-e-Sharif and Kabul.

“An historic chapter is coming to an end, an intense deployment that was exacting for the Bundeswehr ... in which the Bundeswehr proved itself in battle,” Ms Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

The German Parliament first approved sending the military to Afghanistan in December 2001, and the first troops arrived in Kabul in January 2002.

Fifty-nine German troops died in Afghan missions over the years.

American officials say the withdrawal of all US troops will be probably completed by July 4.

Abiut 750 containers’ worth of equipment has been shipped back to Germany by land and air, including 120 vehicles and six helicopters, the Bundeswehr said.

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

Three tips from La Perle's performers 1 The kind of water athletes drink is important. Gwilym Hooson, a 28-year-old British performer who is currently recovering from knee surgery, found that out when the company was still in Studio City, training for 12 hours a day. “The physio team was like: ‘Why is everyone getting cramps?’ And then they realised we had to add salt and sugar to the water,” he says. 2 A little chocolate is a good thing. “It’s emergency energy,” says Craig Paul Smith, La Perle’s head coach and former Cirque du Soleil performer, gesturing to an almost-empty open box of mini chocolate bars on his desk backstage. 3 Take chances, says Young, who has worked all over the world, including most recently at Dragone’s show in China. “Every time we go out of our comfort zone, we learn a lot about ourselves,” she says.

Brief scoreline: Wolves 3 Neves 28', Doherty 37', Jota 45'+2 Arsenal 1 Papastathopoulos 80'

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

