US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran in Trump’s last days

US government designates more Iranian entities with only five days left in the president's term

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaking during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, January 7, 2021. Handout from Iran's Office of the President

The National
Jan 15, 2021

The Trump administration, five days before it leaves office, imposed sanctions on nine Iranian entries and people, focusing on the country’s “conventional arms proliferation.”

In a statement on Friday, US Secretary State Mike Pompeo announced the sanctions on Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and other Iranian entities for activities related to conventional arms proliferation.

The sanctions are under Executive Order 13949, signed by outgoing President Donald Trump in September, and allows US tools to go after armed transfers by Iran “that fuel ongoing conflict in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.”

Those designated on Friday are Iran’s Marine Industries Organisation (MIO), Aerospace Industries Organisation (AIO) and the Iran Aviation Industries Organisation (IAIO) “for engaging in activities that materially contribute to the supply, sale or transfer, directly or indirectly, to or from Iran, or for the use in or benefit of Iran of arms or related materiel, including spare parts.”

Also designated are Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL); Hoopad Darya Shipping Agency Company; Jiangyin Mascot Special Steel Company, based in China; Iran Transfo Company; Zangan Distribution Transformer Company; and Accenture Building Materials.

The State Department also placed sanctions on Hamidreza Azimian, chief executive of Mobarakeh Steel Company, and Mohammad Reza Modarres Khiabani, chief executive of IRISL, for their role in these offences.

The Trump administration is increasing its non-nuclear sanctions on Iran before its departure next Wednesday, making it harder for the incoming Biden administration to remove those penalties in any rapprochement with Tehran.

Updated: January 15th 2021, 5:52 PM
The bio

Who inspires you?

I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist

How do you relax?

Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres.

What is favourite book?

The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times

What is your favourite Arabic film?

Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki

What is favourite English film?

Mamma Mia

Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google?

If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.  

 

