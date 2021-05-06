US defence chief says Afghanistan withdrawal is 'going according to plan'

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin expressed confidence on Thursday that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was “going according to plan” and that Afghan forces performed “fairly well” against the Taliban.

Speaking alongside Gen Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mr Austin said the US was still on track to fully withdraw from Afghanistan by September 11, as announced by President Joe Biden.

"We're going to do just that," he said, adding that the drawdown was “going according to plan".

Mr Austin said that continuing without American support would be a challenge for the Afghan military as it tried to hold off Taliban insurgents.

“We are hopeful that the Afghan Security Forces will play a major role in stopping the Taliban,” he said.

But Mr Austin said Afghan forces had performed only "fairly well" in a recent clash with the Taliban in Helmand province.

He said future US support to Kabul after the withdrawal would include “over-the-horizon logistical support" – meaning assistance from overseas.

Gen Milley said some Afghan troops could be trained in other countries but stressed that continued US support options had not been finalised.

"The key will be the Afghan Air Force," he said, adding that the US embassy in Kabul would remain open.

Gen Milley also cautioned against drawing early conclusions about the situation in Afghanistan after the withdrawal.

He said the negotiating process was still under way between the government in Kabul and the Taliban, and that a takeover by the militant group was “not a foregone conclusion”.

Gen Milley said the Taliban was focusing its strikes on Afghan forces and that there had been "no attacks" against US troops since Mr Biden announced the withdrawal.

But he said that the "sustained levels of violent attacks" against Afghan forces averaged about 80 a day for the past year.

Gen Milley said the whereabouts of Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al Zawahiri was still unknown.

“If I knew where he was, he would be the first one to know.”

He confirmed that six more B-52 aircraft and 12 fighter bombers had been sent to the region to help with the withdrawal.

The US Air Force on Wednesday announced their arrival at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

On Monday, the US handed over a military base in southern Afghanistan even as Afghan and Taliban fighters clashed in the area.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

What is a black hole? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)

MATCH INFO Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 12’) Liverpool 1 (Minamino 73’) Arsenal win 5-4 on penalties Man of the Match: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal)